Labour hit by 'sophisticated' cyber attack on its digital platforms

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters. Photograph: Jacob King/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Hackers have mounted a 'sophisticated and large scale cyber attack' on Labour's digital platforms, the party has said.

A Labour spokeswoman said the cyber attack had "failed" because of the party's "robust security systems" and that they were confident that no data breach occurred.

The spokeswoman said they had reported the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre.

In a statement, Labour said: "We have experienced a sophisticated and large scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms. We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems.

"The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred.

"Our security procedures have slowed down some of our campaign activities, but these were restored this morning and we are back up to full speed. We have reported the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre."

