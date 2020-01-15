The best reactions to that Daily Express front cover
PUBLISHED: 08:45 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 15 January 2020
Twitter reacted with bafflement at the latest Daily Express front cover which called for Big Ben to chime on Brexit day.
The front reads: 3,338 days ago the Daily Express urged 'Get Britain out of the EU.' When the clock strikes 11pm on January 31, our blessed freedom from the confines of Brussels will be secure and a new chapter in the great history of this nation will begin."
It continues: "As a potent symbol of this landmark movement, one thing is certain...
"Big ben MUST bong for Brexit".
In a double-page spread the newspaper backs Boris Johnson's remarks that the costs - expected to be in the region of £500,000 - could be crowdfunded. They call for readers to help out the efforts.
So far there has been a muted response to crowdfunding initiatives on website GoFundMe.
The front cover has been widely mocked on social media, with some users offering alternative suggestions for covers.
Here are some of the best replies proving while some have lost their minds, we haven't lost our sense of humour...
