The bumpy Brexit Express train ride

PUBLISHED: 10:50 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 10 September 2020

Liz Gerard

The Daily Express campaigned vigorously for Brexit. Photo: Express

The Daily Express campaigned vigorously for Brexit. Photo: Express

Archant

LIZ GERARD on how the newspaper – Leave’s biggest cheerleader – has chronicled the UK’s tortuous departure from the EU.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

A pro-Brexit front page from the Daily Express. Photograph: Express/Twitter.A pro-Brexit front page from the Daily Express. Photograph: Express/Twitter.

It was supposed to be the easiest deal in history. We held all the cards. They needed us more than we needed them. There was no question of our leaving without a deal in place. And now this.

If you took all the “nearly there” summits, the “walk away” plunges and the mind-boggling, stomach-churning switchbacks of the past four years and turned them into a theme park ride, you’d make a fortune.

Most of us have watched bemused or horrified at a distance, noting only the big moments – like this week. But spare a thought for readers of the Daily and Sunday Express, who have been forced to endure every dizzying twist and turn with front page after front page.

Former Express editor Hugh Whittow likes to take credit for the referendum result. If the printed press was decisive – and it may well have been – it’s more likely that it was the bigger beasts, the Mail and the Sun, that swung it. But Whittow did set the ball rolling a decade ago. After years of fulminating over kettles, hairdryers, vacuum cleaners and light bulbs, he urged his readers to send in a coupon if they wanted a referendum on leaving the EU. Nearly 400,000 did so. They cut out a piece of paper, filled it in, put it in an envelope and stamped and posted it. Ask any current editor – or any marketing person – if they could get people to do that today if there was no prospect of a prize at the end and they’d laugh. That response, with far more saying ‘yes’ than even buy the paper today, was staggering. Whittow’s crusade had begun.

As we know, he got his referendum and the result he wanted. He (and subsequently his successor Gary Jones) then made it his mission to nurture and protect his baby – or “our Brexit” as the headlines had it – so that it has featured on more than half of Daily Express front pages since the vote, leading the paper 455 times. Of those, 90 have been specifically about the negotiations with Brussels about our future relationship.

You may also want to watch:

That may not seem a high proportion, but there’s been quite a lot going on, not least a couple of Tory leadership races, and a brace of elections. Who can forget the protests, the court cases, the ERG, the fears of Brexit “betrayal” and all the Westminster shenanigans as successive PMs struggled to get their homework passed by MPs? Certainly not TNE readers, who have withstood the even greater bombardment of every development, every rumour, every nuance, albeit viewed through a completely different prism – and without the leavening properties offered by statins, the weather, rising house prices and the Duchess of Cambridge. You get Brexit concentrate here, not the dilute stuff available in the daily prints.

But today, as the latest and possibly final round of talks begin, let’s put all that aside and consider what the Express reader has been told about previous efforts to reach an agreement.

It all began so optimistically, with a “Dash to seal Brexit deal” three days after the result was declared. The Express didn’t much care who was in charge of sealing that deal; it would put its faith in whoever the Tories chose, from early favourite Boris, through “Gove: I’ll lead us out of the EU”, to May: “EU exit will work for Britain”. It would have been equally happy had Leadsom won the “Battle of the iron ladies”.

Nor was it much bothered about the shape of a deal. Even continued membership of the single market and customs union was seen as acceptable, just so long as we got out quickly and got our blue passports back. But there was no doubt there would be a deal and it would be good for Britain. “EU will give us what we want” declared the Sunday paper in July 2017, based on remarks by B. Johnson Esq, foreign secretary. A couple of months later, the daily latched on to a report that 5.8 million people in Europe relied on Britain for jobs to proclaim “Why EU must give us a good deal” on top of a story that gave the mantra “No deal is better than a bad deal” its first airing in this context, courtesy of Leave Means Leave chairman and future Brexit Party MEP Richard Tice. Things soon soured – how could they not when we were talking to that arch-villain the EU “mafia” – and we were being “bullied”. Or rather refusing to be bullied. We “put Juncker back in his box”. We had the EU “on the ropes”. We told them “You can’t frighten us”. They could “go whistle” for the divorce fee (B Johnson again). Anyone puffing their chests and talking tough – from those like David Davis who were (supposedly) doing the negotiating to onlookers such as James Dyson – found a ready home on the front page.

And so it has gone on, for four long years, swinging from arrogant exceptionalism to playing the victim, from threats and deadlines to defiance and triumphalism. From the bigliest, best gold-plated deal in the whole wide world to gearing up, bracing ourselves and all guns blazing for a no-deal Brexit. At the latest headline count, No Deal was beating Deal 20-18.

Whatever happens, the future will still be bright for Express readers. They have been told at least 30 times since 2016 that there will be no stopping “booming Britain” – even when facing the worst recession in history – with bonuses, boosts and bonanzas for all.

Candy floss at the end of the roller-coaster ride? Sometimes it makes you sick.

See page 24 for Steve Anglesey on the gems to be found on the Sunday Express letters page

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson is full of sound and fury - but not much substance

Boris Johnson seems to be making a lot of Brexit-noise, but not a lot of strategy. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

The 37 nationalities working on the UK coronavirus vaccine

At least 26% of the 383 scientists working on the Oxford University Covid vaccine team are not British. (Photo by Allan Carvalho/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Vital steps for the Covid vaccine team

To be approved, vaccines need to go through multiple rounds of testing to show they're safe and effective. Picture: PA

The bumpy Brexit Express train ride

The Daily Express campaigned vigorously for Brexit. Photo: Express

JAMES BALL: Who will Boris Johnson choose to betray next?

Boris Johnson faces an inevtable backlash over his failed 'oven ready' Brexit deal. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

ANDREW ADONIS: State aid won’t provide a solution when it comes to Brexit

Automobile executive George Turnbull (1926 - 1992), managing director of the Austin-Morris division of British Leyland, with the new Morris Marina, UK, 22nd April 1971. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Without a rejoin policy there’s little to stop pro-Europeans in the Lib Dems from moving to Labour

Sir Ed Davey speaks after he was elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrats. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Ed Davey is right to rule out the Lib Dems campaigning to rejoin the EU

Sir Ed Davey at the Conrad Hotel, Westminster, London after he has been elected as the leader of the Liberal Democrats. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday August 27, 2020. See PA story POLITICS LibDems. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Haulage boss warns 80% chance of ‘chaos in Kent’ after Brexit transition period ends

A view of the M20 motorway near Ashford in Kent. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Health secretary blames British public for shortfall in coronavirus testing capacity

Health secretary Matt Hancock in the House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Matt Hancock says we should listen to Tony Abbott’s sister when questioning his suitability for trade role

Matt Hancock is asked about Tony Abbott on Sky News. Photograph: Sky News.

Britain likened to ‘rogue state’ by veteran diplomat after No 10 threaten to tear up agreement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons.

Tory MP resigns from Boris Johnson’s government ‘for personal reasons’

Conservative party leader Boris Johnson and Simon Clarke MP speak to a steelworker during a visit to Guisborough, North Yorkshire. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/PA.

DUP insists it’s not divided on Withdrawal Agreement after Arlene Foster contradicts MP

The DUP's Arlene Foster and Jeffery Donaldson speaking to the media. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

The book which reminds us why Keir Starmer is a massive improvement for Labour

Labour's Keir Starmer out campaigning with Anneliese Dodds in Peterborough. Photograph: Twitter.

Government claims bill overriding Withdrawal Agreement will ‘protect peace in Northern Ireland’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster after the summer recess. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA.

Minister denies Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was not ‘oven ready’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a freshly baked pie while wearing a 'get Brexit done' apron. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

LIZ GERARD: Number 10 must end the bullying and bluster to get us back in the office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing the school tie he was presented with on arrival, speaks to a class of year 7 pupils on their first day back at school. (Photo by Jack Hill - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)

Liz Truss confirms appointment of Tony Abbott as post-Brexit trade adviser

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott. Photograph: Tristan Fewings/PA.

Michel Barnier says he will ‘never yield’ to Brexiteers attempting to ‘destroy’ the EU

Michel Barnier speaks with Marion Van Renterghem in Paris. (Photo by Li Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Going back to school in a Covid world

WILL SELF argues the pandemic has exasperated old arguments about the education system. Picture: Getty Images

Great European Lives: Victoria Fyodorova

Russian-American actress and author Victoria Fyodorova (1946 - 2012), UK, 28th September 1979. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How a 16-year-old became a language lynchpin

Vintage illustration of Sacajawea on the Lewis and Clark Trail, from the 1804 expedition; screen print, 1933. After a needlepoint design. (Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

Star turns: Acting Dame Eileen Atkins happy to be overlooked

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Dame Eileen Atkins during the Eileen Atkins portrait unveiling at Sardi's on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

No 10 denies push to get workers in offices despite plans for new social media activity

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

How Ayia Napa transformed from a fishing village to the heart of garage music

Ayia Napa's Nissi beach. (PATRICK BAZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Why game show hosts should be banned from high office

Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump during

JOHN KAMPFNER: Germany does do things better

The Brandenburg Gate illuminated during celebrations on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 2014. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

How Europe’s top clubs have parked the bus

Manuel Neuer, captain of FC Bayern Munich lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Alan McGee on his loathing of BBC 6Music

Liam Gallagher With Alan Mcgee Outside Ronnie Scotts, London, Britain - Jul 1997, Liam Gallagher And Alan Mcgee , London , Britain - 1997 (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Could the ‘new towns’ scheme solve the housing crisis?

A residential street in the New Town of Milton Keynes, still under construction in Buckinghamshire, October 1978. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Africa and its confident and expanding film industry

SEMBENE OUSMANE (Photo by Michel RENAUDEAU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Five Brexit scenarios looming on horizon

Boris Johnson, Gisela Stuart and Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It’s time for Keir Starmer to speak up on Brexit

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jacob King/PA Wire.

The new doctrine of ministerial irresponsibility

Gavin Williamson walks through Downing Street in central London (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The myth of green growth

A traffic jam is seen in Gurgaon some 30 km south of New Delhi on 29 June 2019 after a heavy rain. (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: How I have learned to deal with my demons

Fiona Millar (L) and Alastair Campbell attend the launch of new book

Are we over the worst or on cusp of calamity?

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street, a cabinet meeting, ahead of MPs returning to Westminster. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The man behind No.10’s damaging war on the media

Dominic Cummings (L) and Director of Communications Lee Cain (R). Photo: by Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Trump and his re-election trap

A participant holding a Abolish Police sign at a protest in New York City. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

Most Read

School that Boris Johnson visited to show was ‘safe’ closes due to coronavirus days after visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with year 11 pupils as he tours Castle Rock school, Coalville, in the east Midlands. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times.

Fourth firm with links to Dominic Cummings awarded £640,000 in government work without an open tender process

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Twitter urged to ban prominent right-wing blogger David Vance over string of racist remarks

Twitter has been urged to act over David Vance's posts. Photograph: Twitter.

Britain’s billionaires see profits soar during pandemic while poorest may see wage rise scrapped

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson leave 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

These are the Tory MPs who voted against the Grenfell Inquiry recommendations

308 Tory MPs voted down recommendations by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry to improve fire safety standards in buildings. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.