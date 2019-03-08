What the papers say about MPs taking back control

PUBLISHED: 09:02 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 04 September 2019

Front cover of the Daily Express. Photograph: Twitter.

Front cover of the Daily Express. Photograph: Twitter.

Archant

Despite the Daily Mail softening some of its rhetoric on Brexit, today's editorial is scathing about Labour MPs and Tory rebels as well as John Bercow.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The paper calls the speaker "a shameless publicity seeker with a stratospheric ego" who has "set fire to centuries old parliamentary procedure to stymie leaving the EU".

The paper also lists the 21 Tory rebels and the percentage of those who voted remain in the constituencies they represent. Twelve out of the 21 seats voted by a majority to leave the EU.

The Daily Mirror, never a big fan of the prime minister, uses the headline "Boris loses control" on its front page. The i and the Independent both go with "Johnson loses control" as their lead stories.

In its editorial, the Daily Mirror lays its cards on the table with "let's sack loser Boris", while, writing in the i, Spectator magazine's deputy political editor Katy Ball writes that "were Johnson to lose on 14 October, he would be the shortest-serving prime minister in history".

The Daily Star gives very little news space to the goings on in parliament, but its editorial attempts to sum up the mood of the nation, saying: "Endless rows about Brexit are driving people up the wall. It feels like no-one can agree."

The Daily Express thunders on its front page that "parliament surrenders to the EU" and its lead comment piece is headlined "the communist Corbyn would destroy the UK."

The Daily Telegraph is more restrained in its language, but its editorial makes it clear the paper thinks things have now gone too far.

You may also want to watch:

"Yesterday's events in the Commons brought home what we've all known for a very long time: this parliament is no longer fit for duty," it says. "This situation cannot continue. A new parliament is needed."

The Guardian looks at the potential economic impact of a no-deal Brexit in its editorial. "If Britain exits from the EU without a deal, there will be economic chaos. Those who will suffer most will be the very people who voted for Brexit as an act of defiance."

Guardian columnist Rafael Behr writes of Johnson: "He is lying to the public when he blames Brussels for his predicament - but lying also, one suspects, to himself."

The Sun's editorial makes plain its distaste for any further delay to Brexit.

Of what it calls "the Remainer coup," it says: "We are repulsed by the self-satisfaction and sickening disregard for our democracy of those behind it: Marxist Labour, the Lib Dems, deluded Tory 'rebels', grandstanding ex-Tory defectors."

The Times's editorial is more circumspect about who is to blame for the chaos in the House of Commons.

"In truth Mr Johnson has only himself to blame," its editorial says. "It is now clear that his decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks from Monday, while constitutionally legitimate, was politically ill judged."

The Irish Times's London editor, Denis Staunton, writing about the night of high drama in parliament, says: "The government benches were silent and anxious while Labour MPs ... were energised and boisterous as they heckled the prime minister."

The Irish Independent's Kevin Doyle, meanwhile, writes that "Ireland has been thrown a Brexit lifeline after British MPs voted to seize control of the House of Commons from prime minister Boris Johnson."

Across the border which is proving so contentious in Brexit negotiations, The Belfast Telegraph reports that "the DUP leader Arlene Foster has accused the opposition and rebel MPs of trying to 'cancel Brexit'."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

'It's the Brexit Party rebadged' - Ken Clarke on losing his status as a Tory Party MP

Nicholas Soames and Ken Clarke appear on Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

What the papers say about MPs taking back control

Front cover of the Daily Express. Photograph: Twitter.

Irony alert as Jacob Rees-Mogg tells MPs they are 'subverting parliament's role' for scrutiny

Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Boris Johnson plans to table motion for a snap general election

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Roger Harris/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

Tory MP delivers parting shot at Dominic Cummings as he announces he will step down

Senior aide to the prime minister Dominic Cummings, in Downing Street in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Court documents reveal exactly when Boris Johnson agreed to prorogation

QC Aidan O'Neill is representing parliamentarians in a case against the government over the prorogation of parliament. Picture: PA

Pound starts at three-year low but rallies after Boris Johnson loses majority

The pound has slumped to a three-year low but rallied after Boris Johnson lost his majority. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Let pensioners eat sovereignty

Anti-Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Jared O'Mara 'postpones' resignation as MPs prepare for crucial Brexit votes

Independent MP for Sheffield Hallam Jared O'Mara. Photograph: PA.

Backlash from Lib Dem grassroots after Tory MP defects to party

Phillip Lee sitting next to Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: PA Wire.

Government minister claims trade deals with Brazil will help solve Amazon fire crisis

An area smolders in the Alvorada da Amazonia region in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Government 'stockpiling body bags' says doctor who contributed to Yellowhammer

Dr Nicholls, who contributed to the Yellowhammer report, claimed that the government is stockpiling body bags in case of increased mortality after a no-deal Brexit. Picture: BBC

Tory MP defects to Lib Dems over government's 'political manipulation, bullying and lies'

MP Phillip Lee. Photograph: Houses of Parliament.

Who could win a snap general election?

Nigel Farage, Sian Berry, Jo Swinson, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Anna Soubry. Photograph: TNE/PA.

First Dates' Fred said he was made to feel 'like a second-class citizen' by Home Office

First Dates’ Fred Sirieix. Photograph: Channel 4.

Brexiteer MP in climbdown after tweet supporting campaigner who turned out to be far-right

Nadine Dorries had to delete a tweet in which she appeared to support a far-right protester. Picture: BBC

Boris Johnson: There are 'no circumstances' I would extend Article 50

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government.

Remainers to force three-month Brexit delay if government cannot secure a deal

John McDonnell (centre left) and Ian Blackford, sign a declaration saying they will continue to meet as an alternative House of Commons if Boris Johnson temporarily shuts down parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through, watched by Caroline Lucas (left), Jo Swinson and Liz Saville Roberts (right). Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Charlotte Rampling, queen of cult

British-born French actress Charlotte Rampling.

Court to be told prorogation to prevent Brexit discussion is 'unconstitutional'

Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray is among a cross-party group of 75 MPs bringing a legal challenge to the prorogation of parliament. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive/PA Images

MARY HONEYBALL: It's the ERG, not Corbyn, following in the footsteps of the Communist Party

Conservative MP Mark Francois surrounded by anti-Brexit campaigners. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Unrest simmers in Algeria

Algerians protesters carry placards and shout slogans during a demonstration for the departure of the Algerian regime in Algiers, Algeria, 14 June 2019.According to media reports, former Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal has jailed in an anti-corruption crackdown - the second former head of government in two days to be sent to prison while his case is investigated with Algeria's Supreme Court. Photo: Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Doctor asks Brexiteer what level of mortality rate he is willing to accept to deliver Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Image: LBC/Global.

Anti-Brexit campaign group barred from Tory party conference

The Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, 2017. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

CHARLIE CONNELLY: Enid Blyton was always controversial

May 1949: English author and writer of books for children Enid Mary Blyton (1897-1968) at her home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, with her daughters Gillian (left) and Imogen. (Photo by George Konig/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

STAGE REVIEW: Storm in a Twitter cup - The Doctor at London's Almeida Theatre

Stage performance of the Doctor. Photograph: Manuel Harlan.

Michael Gove says he was 'misrepresented' over his previous opposition to prorogation

Michael Gove has said he was talking about something different when he previously opposed prorogation. Picture: Ken Mears

JAMES BALL: The general election fight is already taking place - and it's happening online

The Conservative Party has been targetting Remain MPs in its latest Facebook adverts. Photo: Facebook

WILL SELF: Notting Hill Carnival has been diminished by corporate interests

Samba performers in colourful costumes dance to the rhythms of the mobile sound systems along the streets of West London during the grand finale (Monday Parade) of the Notting Hill Carnival on 26 August, 2019 in London, England. Up to two million visitors are expected to take part in this year's Notting Hill Carnival, Europe's largest street party and a celebration of Caribbean traditions and the capital's cultural diversity. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Focus on student suicide means the media is missing the real story about our young

A suicide prevention campaign is launched at London Waterloo station. Photo: Matt Alexander/PA

The Europe that Britain built

UK European Communities Membership Referendum, 1975, also known as the Common Market referendum, was held on 5th June 1975, to gauge support for the country's continued membership of the European Economic Community, picture shows, Pro Europe Campaigners on float, part of South Glamorgan campaign to Keep Britain in Europe, drive through Cardiff this morning, Saturday 31st May 1975. (Photo by Edwards/Western Mail Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Is John Bercow Remain's last hope?

Is speaker John Bercow Remain's last hope? Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

POLL: The New European poll of the week on protest, prorogation and PR blunders

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Brexit minister competes with predecessors for most clueless statement about Brexit

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay leaves after a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

In defence of the Eurotunnel...

Archived photograph of people waiting at London St Pancras train station because of train disruption. Photograph: Philip Toscano/PA.

'There probably is time' to block no-deal Brexit despite prorogation, says Tory rebel

Oliver Letwin. Picture: Nigel Sutton.

'Hundreds of thousands' expected at #stopthecoup protests across the UK

Protesters in Westminster fighting against Boris Johnson's plan to prorogue parliament to force through Brexit. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

No-deal Brexit likely to delay flu vaccine just as 'particularly virulent' strain threatens UK

Doctors have warned that a no-deal Brexit could affect the supply of flu vaccines. Picture: Arthur Tilley/Getty Images/Creatas RF

MARY HONEYBALL: Ireland and the EU deserve better from the UK

Mary Honeyball says Ireland and the EU deserve more. Photo: PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: Tennessee waltzes as the Trump tide sweeps through

US President Donald Trump arrives for a

Most Read

Watch the exact moment Boris Johnson sees his parliamentary majority vanish

Boris Johnson watches Phillip Lee cross the floor to join the Lib Dems in dramatic House of Commons scenes. Picture: BBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg admits a People’s Vote would ‘overturn the Brexit decision’

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC.

Tory MP delivers parting shot at Dominic Cummings as he announces he will step down

Senior aide to the prime minister Dominic Cummings, in Downing Street in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Doctor asks Brexiteer what level of mortality rate he is willing to accept to deliver Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg on LBC Radio. Image: LBC/Global.

MPs chastise Jacob Rees-Mogg for showing ‘contempt for parliament’ by not sitting up

Jacob Rees-Mogg during the emergency debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: Anna Turley/Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy