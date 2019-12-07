Video

Questions about trust 'make my blood boil', says Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit to the Kent Event Centre, Maidstone. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson says questions over his trustworthiness make his 'blood boil'.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Johnson revealed his fury at the question which has dominated his campaign - and again blamed deadlock in parliament for his failure to deliver on his Halloween Brexit pledge.

"It was infuriating that I couldn't deliver Brexit on October 31. But that was because parliament passed a law, which was a constitutional innovation and abomination... forcing me to break my promise," he told the paper.

"And so, when people talk about whether I can be trusted, it makes my blood boil because it was they that forced the government to break its promise.

"They passed a law to stop it happening. And then they had the cheek to try to blame the government. I think it's absurd."

Andrew Neil tore into him earlier this week for refusing to commit to an interview on his BBC show, telling viewers he wanted to put "questions of trust" to the PM.

Johnson was previously laughed at by audience members in an ITV debate when he said the truth matters in the election.

After the BBC debate on Friday the prime minister was judged to be less trustworthy than his rival Jeremy Corbyn by a margin of 38% to 48% in a snap poll.