Daily Mail front revealing Boris Johnson’s holiday location leaves public sceptical

The Daily Mail's Boris Johnson 'scoop' on where he has been holidaying. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

A Daily Mail ‘scoop’ claiming to have found where Boris Johnson is holidaying in Scotland has left the public sceptical.

The newspaper published a photograph of a teepee-style canvas tent which has been pitched on the Scottish coast, said to be Applecross, and splashed it on its front page.

Johnson is also photographed in a beanie hat and shirt, designed to look like he has just left the tent.

But buried in the text it also reveals that Johnson and his fiancée have been “holidaying in a remote three-bedroom cottage on the Scottish coast”, suggesting the camping aspect may have been an after-thought.

Nonetheless the newspaper scathes that the prime minister has been hiding away from the public during the “ferocious row over the A-Level results shambles”.

The fact the photographs are plastered all over the front and itnernet left people sceptical about the “exclusive” and whether Johnson had spent any time at all in the tent.

“What’s the betting he’s in the cottage & the servants are in the tent?” asked television presenter Piers Morgan.

“If Boris Johnson is living under canvas with a six-month old baby then social services should be knocking on his tent-flap,” wrote HarryPie1862. “He’s ‘gone camping’ in the same sense that the Queen is in ‘temporary accommodation’ when staying at Balmoral.”

“The Boris in Scotland story doesn’t smell right,” pondered Martin Phillips. “Does Boris strike anyone as a humble cottage/camping guy? Or a luxury villa type? Where are the armed police PM always has with him? Where are Carrie & baby? Why no sightings in local towns? So many questions.”

“That tent isn’t even up properly and no other camping stuff,” noted @ @RowskiEurobrit.

“And his security team are where, exactly?” wondered Dr Louisa Raw. ““I think they’re trying to pull the canvas over our eyes...”

“I love that this teepee tent comes equipped with a 3-bed bed holiday cottage..” added Kait Borsay.

“Is the tent for Wilfred?” queried Ian Fraser, who appears to be absent from the story on the holiday.

“Does anyone believe that Bozo is on a camping holiday with a 4 month old?” asked @ArchieBurrows34.

“No way is Johnson camping with his three month old baby in Scotland,” said another.

Others pointed out it was not the most flattering front cover for a newspaper previously supported of Johnson.

“They really don’t like the duplicitous amoral toerag, do they...” questioned Chris Shaw.

Alison Brown wrote: “If the Daily Mail is pissed off with a Conservative Party leader, to the extent they’ll put unflattering photos of him in the front page, he really has messed up.”

A Boris Johnson sympathiser tweeted: “What on earth has happened to the Daily Mail? Constantly tearing strips off Boris and the government. It’s become more left-wing than the Guardian.”

Meanwhile comedian Chris Addison joked: “What’s the difference between going to the toilet when camping and Boris Johnson’s holiday? Nothing. Either way you have a shit in a field.”

Last week Boris Johnson’s ex pointed out that he is unable to cook, suggesting a camping holiday would “finish off their relationship”.