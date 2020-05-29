Dominic Cummings plans to resign when Brexit is done, Daily Mail reports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Boris Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings is reportedly planning to step back from politics when Brexit is achieved.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

A source - who they claim “knows him well” - told the Daily Mail he plans to step back in six months’ time when he believes Brexit will be done.

They said: “Dominic has not decided what to do. He will stay in his job if it seems worthwhile and [he] can improve things – otherwise he probably won’t.”

The Spectator - where his wife works - reports he will consider himself “largely redundant” by Christmas if the reforms of Whitehall he has proposed are completed.

A senior source told the newspaper: “Dominic has not decided what to do. He had to delay medical treatment unrelated to Covid because of the virus. He will deal with that when the pandemic is over and then discuss things with Mary. He will stay in his job if it seems worthwhile and [he] can improve things - otherwise he probably won’t.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The story - which the newspaper admits is a “face-saving measure to resolve a bitter clash” with the PM and MPs - appeared to be pulled from the website shortly after Mail Online published it, but it went out on the front page of the newspaper.

You may also want to watch:

The report seems unlikely to quieten calls for Cummings to go now, following a police report that he may have committed a “minor breach” of lockdown rules.

Others responded with scepticism to the headline, with an apparent distrust over Johnson’s most senior adviser at an all time high.

“If Cummings - or the Daily Mail - thinks we’re putting up with six more months of this shit they’ve got another thing coming,” tweeted TNE columnist Tim Walker.

“So... at Christmas. When epidemiologists say we’re almost certain to see a second wave of infections that will kill more people,” wrote the Mirror’s Fleet Street Fox.

“Is this ‘news’ supposed to make the public and MPs give up the fight to oust him, as he’ll supposedly be gone soon anyway?” asked Sue Wilson.

“Some colleagues are sceptical to say the least,” wrote journalist Jim Pickard.

“Pull the other one - in six months we’ll find we’ve been taken for gullible saps again and he’s still doing damage and staying. He has to go now!” posted Philip C James.

“Cummings once again shows us who is in charge — and it clearly ain’t Boris Johnson,” noted Jane Symons.