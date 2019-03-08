'STAND DOWN NIGEL': Rightwing newspaper in front-page Brexit panic

The Daily Mail has referenced The New European's front page as it asks Nigel Farage to stand the Brexit Party down from the general election. Picture: The New European/Daily Mail The New European/Daily Mail

The Daily Mail has called on Nigel Farage to withdraw the his party from the general election over fears he could split the Brexit vote.

Its front page, saying 'STAND DOWN NIGEL', directs readers to write to their local Brexit Party candidates with the message: "I am urging you today NOT to stand in the election".

It even lists the email addresses of Brexit Party candidates in key seats, saying: "Here's your chance to send them a polite letter urging them to stand down".

The move comes after The New European called Farage "Remain's secret weapon" in its latest cover, depicting the leader in the costume of campaigner Steve Bray or "Mr Stop Brexit".

The cover was remarked on by the Daily Mail, which labelled it "controversial".

The New European columnist James Ball has said that veteran attention-seeker Farage now faces the choice between taking more of the limelight during the general election, or standing down in order not to split the Brexit vote between his own party and the Conservatives.

Farage has been criticised within his own party for standing candidates in 600 seats across the UK - and has been criticised outside of it for not standing himself.

