Gap between Labour and Tories falls to single digits in poll that will shock government

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer issues a statement outside his home in north London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his de facto chief-of-staff Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Tory lead over Labour has fallen to single digits in less than a week, a new YouGov survey has revealed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Last week’s polling by YouGov and the Times found that Boris Johnson enjoyed a 15 point lead over the opposition, despite Labour’s new leader Keir Starmer.

The Tories were on 48% of support compared to Labour’s 33%. But after a weekend of news stories that have rocked the government, the lead is down to just six points.

Fresh polling shows that Labour’s support has jumped by five points to 38%, and Tory support has fallen by four points to 44%.

The Lib Dems remain third on 6%, failing to gain support from the Tories’ failures.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

It comes as separate polling from ComRes also indicated that the government’s approval rating fell by 16 points in just one day over the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

TNE columnist James Ball tweeted: “This is not remotely normal. In an election campaign it would be extraordinary.

“During a global crisis that transcends normal politics it is utterly unprecedented.”

Polling for the Daily Mail by JL Partners also found that 66% of people think Dominic Cummings should resign - with 55% of Tory voters saying he has to go.

A total of 80% of people surveyed think that the senior aide did break lockdown rules, with 61% believing Boris Johnson was protecting his adviser.

The newspaper also found that Starmer closes the gap on who would make the best political leader for the country.

37% believe Johnson would be best - down five points - whereas 34% think Starmer would be better, an increase of seven points.

James Johnson, who founded the polling firm after working for 10 Downing Street, commented: “This is the most consistently one-sided political topic I have ever ran a poll on. I expected nuance, there was no nuance. Public completely united in their views”.