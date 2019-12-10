Daily Mirror publishes second devastating front page showing NHS shame for Tories

The Daily Mirror has published a second devastating photo showing the intolerable strain Tory cuts have placed upon the NHS in a follow up to yesterday's news of a sick boy sleeping on the floor which shamed the Tories. Photo: ITV / Mirror Archant

The Daily Mirror has published a second devastating photo showing the intolerable strain Tory cuts have placed upon the NHS in a follow up to yesterday's news of a sick boy sleeping on the floor which shamed the Tories.

It is the third day in a row in which the newspaper has shaken the Conservative Party's election campaign, having previously unearthed hateful comments the prime minister made about working class mothers and a 'desperate' child suspected to have pneumonia who was treated on a hospital floor.

BuzzFeed UK's media and politics reporter, Mark Di Stefano, said: "After getting snubbed from [Boris Johnson's] campaign bus, the Daily Mirror has produced two splashes that have derailed Johnson's campaign — The comments about single mothers & the photo of the Leeds hospital boy."

Replying to that tweet late on Monday night, the associate editor of the newspaper, Kevin Maguire, said: "Tomorrow will make three".

The second photo showing the strain the NHs is facing following nine years of COnservative cuts shows a nine-month-old baby called Lily who had to wait on a hospital chair for hours, suspected with the flu.

The first photo published by the Mirror caused the "squirming" prime minister to look away when confronted by a TV reporter.

Boris Johnson even took the reporter's phone from his hands and put it into his pocket to avoid looking at the photo.

Running with the headline: "Here's another picture you won't want to look at, Mr Johnson", the paper reports on baby Lily, who was forced to wait six hours for a bed after she deteriorated following weeks of illness.

The Mirror reports: "Suffering from an ear infection, vomiting and diarrhoea, the baby was badly dehydrated. Louise, Lily's and her dad, Thomas Noden, 24, were signed in to A&E hospital at 12.45am last Wednesday. Yet they had to wait until 6am before she was seen by a doctor."