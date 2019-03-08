Video

American TV host jokes India will soon need to colonise Britain for stability

Daily Show's Trevor Noah on Brexit. Photograph: YouTube Archant

American television continues to make light of the way the British political system is operating, with this week's twists and turns over Brexit providing plenty of entertainment.

Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah described the UK's attempts to leave the European Union as the "world's most unsolvable puzzle".

Turning his attention to Boris Johnson, Noah told his audience that "just 41 days after he came in saying he could get it done, he officially lost control" and explained how rebel MPs were voting with the government.

Playing out clips from the events unfolding in the House of Commons, he continued to tell viewers: "Honestly I don't get why anyone thinks they can still do Brexit.

"You realise it's now destroyed three prime ministers?

"I mean clearly it's cursed. It's like one of the treasures in an Indiana Jones movie. Like everyone who touches it is going to be melting.

"At this point things are so bad one of the old countries should colonise them.

"Yeah, shit is out of control, look at these savages they don't know what they're doing.

"Someone should come in and bring stability.

"India should come in to England and say 'look, look, look, we hate to do this but you guys don't know how to govern yourselves, we have to fix this entire thing. It's for you not for us'."

Noah went on to compare the House of Commons with How To Train Your Dragon, joking that John Bercow was not someone you would want to be behind in Subway.