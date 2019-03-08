Lives are at risk in a no-deal Brexit, says top government health adviser
PUBLISHED: 13:35 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 10 October 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
England's former chief medical adviser, Dame Sally Davies, said that lives "are at risk" in a no-deal Brexit because the government cannot guarantee there will not be medical shortages.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Dame Sally said that "we can't guarantee at the moment" that nobody will die as a result of the NHS not having a steady supply of medicines and equipment if we leave the EU without a deal.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she was asked if she was "certain" that the health service would have the medicines it needs.
She replied: "The health service and everyone has worked very hard to prepare, but I say what I've said before: we cannot guarantee that there will not be shortages, not only of medicines but technology and gadgets and things.
"And there may be deaths. We can't guarantee at the moment.
"So patients' lives could be at risk?" asked the interviewer.
"They are at risk," she said simply, before the interview ended.
Dame Sally served as chief medical officer for England and chief medical adviser to the UK government between 2010 and September this year, and is now the special envoy on antimicrobial resistance.
Her Today programme interview made headlines as a result of her sweeping recommendations to prevent childhood obesity, such as banning snacking on public transport.
But the question about Brexit pegged on the end of the interview also reminded listeners of the perilous medical situation a no-deal Brexit could bring.
The New European has contacted the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter