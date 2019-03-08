Lives are at risk in a no-deal Brexit, says top government health adviser

Former government chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies has said the government cannot guarantee lives will not be lost as a result of medical shortages in a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

England's former chief medical adviser, Dame Sally Davies, said that lives "are at risk" in a no-deal Brexit because the government cannot guarantee there will not be medical shortages.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Dame Sally said that "we can't guarantee at the moment" that nobody will die as a result of the NHS not having a steady supply of medicines and equipment if we leave the EU without a deal.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she was asked if she was "certain" that the health service would have the medicines it needs.

She replied: "The health service and everyone has worked very hard to prepare, but I say what I've said before: we cannot guarantee that there will not be shortages, not only of medicines but technology and gadgets and things.

"And there may be deaths. We can't guarantee at the moment.

"So patients' lives could be at risk?" asked the interviewer.

"They are at risk," she said simply, before the interview ended.

Dame Sally served as chief medical officer for England and chief medical adviser to the UK government between 2010 and September this year, and is now the special envoy on antimicrobial resistance.

Her Today programme interview made headlines as a result of her sweeping recommendations to prevent childhood obesity, such as banning snacking on public transport.

But the question about Brexit pegged on the end of the interview also reminded listeners of the perilous medical situation a no-deal Brexit could bring.

The New European has contacted the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.

You may also want to watch: