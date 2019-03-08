Brexiteer MP slapped down by Polish minister for Brexit extension veto request

Brexiteer MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photograph: Sky News. Archant

A Brexiteer MP who has been pleading with the Polish prime minister to veto the requested extension of Article 50, has been summarily shut down.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, has claimed he is in regular contact with Mateusz Morawiecki, prime minister of Poland's rightwing government over the last months.

The 27 EU leaders, whose decision must be unanimous, are considering the UK's request for an extension, and Kawczynski has long hoped for a Polish veto.

He has been giving the issue both barrels, attempting to prevent the March 29 Brexit extension in the same way, and in October he even wrote an open letter in the Telegraph begging Moriawecki to save his hard Brexit.

MORE: Tory MP asks Polish government to block Article 50 deadline extension

But according to journalist Jakub Krupa, the Polish government given him short shrift.

Polish Europe Minister Konrad Szymański rejects @DKShrewsbury's letter asking for a Polish veto on Brexit extension, telling me categorically that 'no deal Brexit is not in the Polish interest and we will have no part in this' https://t.co/5qsYwIDswX — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) October 23, 2019

Poland's Europe minister, Konrad Szymański, told Krupa that "no deal Brexit is not in the Polish interest and we will have no part in this".

Kawczynski's efforts have been branded hypocritical after members of the ERG called for the government to make it a crime to "undermine official negotiations" with foreign leaders.

WATCH: Presenter lambasts Leaver MP for meeting Polish officials to request veto to Brexit extension

Morawiecki's government has represented one of the hopes for the Brexiteers in preventing an extension to Article 50, along with hard-right Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán and increasingly impatient French president Emmanuel Macron.