Tory MP asks Polish government to block Article 50 deadline extension

Daniel Kawczynski, who says he has been in regular contact with Polish leaders asking them to veto any extension to Article 50. Picture: UK Parliament Archant

A Tory Brexiteer MP has approached a foreign government asking it to veto the UK's attempts to extend Article 50.

According to the MP's local paper the Shropshire Star, Daniel Kawczynski said: "Remain MPs wishing to overturn the will of the British people are using every subterfuge going to kneecap the prime minister ahead of a very difficult and complicated negotiation in the run-up to the European Council meeting on October 17."

The Shrewsbury MP said he had been in regular contact with both the Polish president Andrzej Duda and prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki with the request, but has redoubled his efforts since parliament voted to force a delay on Boris Johnson if the prime minister cannot secure a withdrawal deal.

Every country in the EU has a veto on the decision and Poland is seen as one of the best hopes for Brexiteers seeking to thwart the wishes of the UK parliament.

Kawczynski said MPs were "trying to bind [the prime minister's] hands" and accused them of trying to "kick the stool from under our lead negotiator when he is fighting for Britain".

He has vowed to do anything "that is constitutionally legal" to ensure the UK leaves the EU on October 31.

