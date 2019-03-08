Brexit Party candidate refers to immigrants as 'gimme-grunts' in incendiary tweet

Brexit Party general election candidate for Stoke-on-Trent north Daniel Rudd referred to immigrants as 'gimme-grunts' in a tweet. Picture: The Brexit Party The Brexit Party

A Brexit Party parliamentary candidate has used Twitter to spread worrying views about Muslims, slavery and immigrants.

Brexit Party general election candidate for Stoke-on-Trent north Daniel Rudd referred to immigrants as 'gimme-grunts' in a tweet. Picture: Twitter Brexit Party general election candidate for Stoke-on-Trent north Daniel Rudd referred to immigrants as 'gimme-grunts' in a tweet. Picture: Twitter

The party's candidate for Stoke North, Daniel Rudd, has also called a local campaigner who has shared Islamophobic social media posts a "super star".

Rudd, whose current Twitter account dates back to August 2019, referred to immigrants as "gimme-grunts" in a retweet on September 24 criticising Jeremy Corbyn's policies on freedom of movement.

In the tweet he also suggested that extended freedom of movement is not consistent with love of country.

The tweet reads: "Why does Corbyn hate his country soo much? He's prepared to let any gimme-grunt in to here in order just to get into No10."

Brexit Party general election candidate for Stoke-on-Trent North clarified his views on slavery on Twitter. Picture: Twitter Brexit Party general election candidate for Stoke-on-Trent North clarified his views on slavery on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

In the social media posts which were found by anti- far right organisation Hope Not Hate, he also has some caveats in his opposition to slavery.

Rudd retweeted a post arguing against reparations and adding: "I don't agree with [slavery] by any means but, they were essentially a commodity for sale by their own kind to the highest bidder."

On September 14, Rudd also retweeted a post which said a Birmingham community was "fucked" because a building was being demolished for an Islamic school. "Destroying beauty to replace it with yet more diversity," said the original tweeter. "Are people waking up yet".

Rudd is also a fan of a Stoke-on-Trent Brexit Party activist "Mike #Brexit Party" who has made hostile tweets about Muslims.

In 2018, "Mike" referred to Shiites as "shite" in a post that claimed "whites have no chance" against Muslims who "don't like anybody".

He wrote: "Muslims don't like anybody, shite dislike sunnies [Sunnis], sunnies dislike shites these two sects are the biggest, the other 14 sects are no better they all dislike each other, whites have no chance."

It is unknown is Rudd was aware of his party activist's Islamophobic views when he called "Mike" a "super star" for delivering Brexit Party leaflets. "Without the likes of you we won't get our message across," added Rudd.

The New European has contacted the Brexit Party for comment.

