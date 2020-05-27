Tory MPs told to save Dominic Cummings to ensure they ‘get Brexit done’

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over the Durham trip taken by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide continues. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Keeping Dominic Cummings is the only way to get Brexit done and to fulfil the pledges made in the general election, a Tory MP has told angry colleagues in his parliamentary party.

Devizes MP Danny Kruger - son of Bake Off judge Prue Leith and is also close to both Cummings and Wakefield - has sent a note to the new intake of Conservative MPs stressing how important it is that Cummings remains in government.

In it he stressed those calling for the senior aide to resign were effectively giving a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

Kruger said that the pair “are why we won the 2019 election and them together is the only way to GBD [get Brexit done], level up the regions, and fix Whitehall – the only things which will win us the next election too”.

He added: “No 10 won’t budge, so calling for DC (Dominic Cummings) to is basically declaring no confidence in [the] PM.”

He said that he appreciated “the inbox and press are horrific” but he said that the prime minister is “serious” about taking action against his detractors, such as those 21 MPs who voted against a no-deal Brexit in October.

The Cummings ally said the adviser was guilty of a “minor infraction” of the rules, but his resignation would not help the party or the prime minister.

Former Downing Street chief of staff Theresa May wrote: “Assuming this is genuine, quite something for Danny Kruger to say that without Dominic Cummings Boris won’t get Brexit done, deliver his key domestic policy or reform Whitehall - and will therefore lose the next election”.

TNE columnist Andrew Adonis tweeted: “This makes clear that it is a joint premiership, with Johnson the junior partner to Cummings in grip & strategy. Note also that Coronavirus & its aftermath do not feature in the government’s priorities. ‘GBD’ is Get Brexit Done”.

Seamus McCauley noted: “Puzzling that it’s nearly June and Tory MPs are still talking about Getting Brexit Done as an ongoing project. We were told very clearly by this government that if we voted for them in December Brexit would be Done on 31st January, and on 31st January it was duly declared Done.”

Mike Buckley said: “Kruger willing to risk a huge public health crisis to Get Brexit Done and win the next election. Not a great look.”