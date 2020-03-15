Brexiteer mocked for claiming empty shelves a sign of 'life under Jeremy Corbyn'

The tweet contained this photograph of a Sainsbury's. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Boris Johnson cheerleader Darren Grimes has been mocked on Twitter for claiming the empty shelves facing shoppers across Britain right now is a sign of 'life under Jeremy Corbyn'.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Darren Grimes arrives at the Mayor's and City of London Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA. Darren Grimes arrives at the Mayor's and City of London Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Brexiteer Grimes, who got caught up in Vote Leave's breaches of electoral law during the EU referendum, took to Twitter to off his own spin on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

But rather than acknowledge the supermarket panic was a sign Boris Johnson had failed to get a grasp of the situation, he used it as an opportunity to knock Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

'Well, folks. At least the coronavirus panic has given us a look into life under Jeremy Corbyn's preferred Venezuelan 'alternative'', tweeted Grimes, with an accompanying picture of empty shelves in a Sainsbury's supermarket.

Grimes appeared to see no irony in his tweet, but Twitter users were quick to point out the problems with his post.

'Erm, I'm not sure I'd place too much importance on empty shelves as a metric for success if I were you', replied former Labour MEP Seb Dance.

'And what do the shelves look like right now under Johnson, Darren?' queried James Felton.

MORE: Matt Hancock tweets new coronavirus advice - but people had to pay to read it

MORE: Why empty shelves are our bog-standard response to panic

'Right but wrong. It's 'a look into life under Boris Johnson's preferred British 'alternative',' posted author Michael Rosen. 'Hope this helps.'

'Thank God you instead have life under Boris Johnson, where the imagined nightmare of empty store shelves would never ever happen in reality,' said Kevin M Kruse.

Andrew Carter wrote: 'To the thousands of people dependent on food banks, this is how those shelves look all year round, Darren. But you're fine with that, of course, because it doesn't affect you.'

Prof Tanja Bueltmann tweeted: 'People are dying. Many are scared like they've never been before—like may grandmother, 96 years old, who today cried when I rang her and said she is so afraid. Yet here you are, thinking this is the moment for cheap political point-scoring. You are the worst of us.'

'OMFG. The most stupendously stupid tweet...' wrote a perplexed Ayesha Hazarika. 'What year is it? Who is the Prime Minister? When did you fall & hit your head? Don't know whether to laugh or cry.'

'No shelf awareness', quipped Robin Flavell.

'This is one of the most stupid tweets I've ever seen', said another, summing up all of the above.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.