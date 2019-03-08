Darren Grimes says Electoral Commission pursued him after pressure from "wealthy Remain activists"

Darren Grimes arrives at the Mayor's and City of London Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The BeLeave activist who won his appeal against an Electoral Commission (EC) fine has suggested the ombusdman took action under pressure from "wealthy Remain activists".

Darren Grimes was fined £20,000 by the EC in 2018 after allegedly making false declarations in relation to a £61,000 donation made to BeLeave from the official Vote Leave campaign.

The official campaign was found to have breached spending limits via the joint working with BeLeave. While Vote Leave dropped its appeal before a ruling could be made, taking on an additional £180,000 to cover the EC's legal costs, Grimes' appeal against the ombusdman was successful and his fine was dropped.

Speaking on BBC's Politics Live following his court victory, 25-year-old Grimes said that the reason Vote Leave had dropped its appeal was the expense. "It's expensive to do this," he said.

Journalist Miranda Green took him to task for this. "Vote Leave ... is a large organisation which does actually have very, very good funding from enthusiastic backers of Brexit," she said. "So let's face it, if they wanted to fight, they would. The suggestion that Vote Leave is some sort of victim in this is a bit ridiculous."

The former fashion student has fuelled his £90,000 crowdfunding campaign to cover legal costs with accusations of political bias from the EC. On Politics Live, he said the EC had opened its investigations after campaigns from what he called "wealthy Remain activists".

He referred to The Good Law Project, a campaign that crowdfunds cases over issues like taxation, the Grenfell disaster, and Brexit, and is run by pro-Remain QC Jolyon Maugham.

Grimes called the EC the "provisional wing of the Remain campaign", despite host Jo Coburn pointing out the two fines the EC has handed out to Remain campaigns. He went on to argue that there had been an extra level of scrutiny on the Leave campaigns.

Pro-Brexit commentator Iain Dale backed him up, saying: "If you look at the makeup of the board of the EC, if you want to see a conspiracy, it's very easy to do so."

"I think you need to dial downt he conspiracy stuff, I don't think that's good for democracy," said panellist Frances O'Grady.

A Metropolitan Police investigation to assess whether either organisation, as well as Leave.EU, have committed criminal offences, is still ongoing. The Met have stated that one of these enquiries is now at an advanced stage.

The EC is now considering an appeal to the decision which went in favour of Grimes. After the announcement, a spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that the Court has upheld Mr Grimes' appeal. We will now review the full detail of the judgement before deciding on next steps, including any appeal."

