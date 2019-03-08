Cameron claims he 'sh*t' at the sight of the Vote Leave bus in slip-up on television

David Cameron and Samantha Cameron appear on This Morning. Photograph: ITV. Archant

David Cameron accidentally misspoke on daytime television claiming that he had 'sh*t' rather than 'shouted' at the television when he saw the Vote Leave bus.

In one of the many appearances in the media this week to promote his memoirs the former prime minister appeared on This Morning alongside his wife.

Cameron told presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "The referendum didn't come from nowhere, we had promises of referendums, we had treaties and changes, and I think people were frustrated by the fact that last time we voted on it was 40 years ago when there were eight members and now it is an organisation of 27 members.

"I accept my responsibility for holding and for losing the referendum, because I want to stay, and some of the difficult consequences that followed."

Presenter Schofield said "we had all been left wondering what the hell you did to us?"

"What I wanted to do was keep a promise which I'd made which was to give people a choice as to whether people wanted to stay in a reformed Europe or if they wanted to leave, and a lot of people appreciate they were given that choice because the turnout was so high.

"My plan was to try and keep Britain in a reformed Europe, and I failed in that endeavour and I accept my share of the responsibilities of the difficulties that followed."

He was asked about the Vote Leave campaign and their propaganda, which was credited with the win during the EU referendum campaign.

Schofield said that it appeared we are now living in a "post-truth age".

He said: "there will be those watching who will be spitting at the television because of that bus, because of the lies."

Cameron responded: "Believe me, I did more than... erm... I shat... sorry I shouted at the television... it was incredibly frustrating.

"Yes we do give money to Brussels but nothing like what was on the side of the bus."

The interview quickly descended into chaos as Schofield ended up in a fit of laughter.

"We've broken a new boundary," joked Cameron holding his head.