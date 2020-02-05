Gun found in aeroplane toilet alongside passport belonging to David Cameron

Former prime minister David Cameron during a radio interview. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Scotland Yard is investigating after a gun was found in an aeroplane toilet alongside a passport belonging to David Cameron.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The weapon was found by a passenger, who handed it to flight attendants on a transatlantic flight, according to the Daily Mail.

The gun, believed to be a 9mm Glock 17 pistol, is said to have been left by a close-protection officer who took off his holster while using the toilet.

His passport was found alongside the former prime minister's identification.

A source told the newspaper: "Fortunately it was found by a law-abiding member of the public who did the right thing.

"If it had been found by someone with malign intent it could have turned into a very serious incident for everyone on board."

Another passenger told The Sun: "We were waiting to take off when a guy started to show pictures on his phone of a gun and two passports - one was David Cameron's - he said he found in the toilet.

"They were just resting on the side by the sink. He was stunned by what he saw."

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on February 3 and the officer involved has since been removed from operational duties.

"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place."

Cameron, as a former prime minister, is entitled to taxpayer-funded round-the-clock armed protection for life from Scotland Yard's Specialist Protection Branch.

In 2012 Cameron is said to have left his daughter in a pub after she reportedly wandered off to the toilets while they were arranging lifts.

The politician only learned of the mistake when he arrived home.