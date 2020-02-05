David Cameron turned down role to head up climate change summit

Boris Johnson at the launch of the next COP26 UN Climate Summit at the Science Museum. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire.

Former prime minister David Cameron reportedly turned down an offer from Boris Johnson to head up the UN Climate Change Conference known as COP26.

The current PM asked his predecessor to be the president but was rejected, the Daily Telegraph reports, with the Times suggesting that former Tory leader William Hague was also considered.

The disclosure comes after Boris Johnson refused to answer questions about who would take on the job during the event's launch.

Former clean growth minister Claire O'Neill, who stood down as a Tory MP at the general election, was sacked as president of the talks by the PM's special adviser, Dominic Cummings.

The government said the post would be a ministerial role in future.

The UN climate talks, to be held in Glasgow in November, are the most important since the Paris Agreement to curb global warming was secured in 2015.

Countries are expected to deliver more ambitious domestic plans for cutting greenhouse gases by 2030, as current proposals are not enough to prevent dangerous temperature rises.

Pressure is also on countries to set out long-term plans for cutting emissions, with the science now clear that the world must reduce greenhouse gases to zero in a matter of decades to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The run-up to the talks will require a major diplomatic effort from the UK to secure ambitious climate action from countries - at a time when Britain is also negotiating trade agreements with the EU and other nations.

Lord Barker of Battle, who served as an energy and climate change minister under Cameron, said he understood the reports to be correct.

"My understanding is that he felt it was just a little too soon for him personally to come back into a frontline political role," he told BBC Two's Newsnight.