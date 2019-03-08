David Cameron has a new job leading board of artificial intelligence firm

The former prime minister has been awarded a new job at an American artifical firm.

Cameron will lead the advisory board of Afiniti, which specialises in AI-based behavioural pairing technology, after the chief executive of the business praised the former prime minister for his "leadership through period of complexity".

He will join former and current business and political leaders to advise on critical issues to the company as it continues to expand in markets around the world.

It comes ahead of his new book which will come in the Autumn, which will give his side of the story on the Brexit crisis.

Announcing his new job, he said: "As part of this work, I was excited to see the rapid development in Artificial Intelligence and the huge potential AI has to address some of the challenges that societies face today.

"I have been exploring developments in AI for some time to better understand how industry and policy-makers can collaborate in solving these challenges and ensuring that AI serves people's everyday lives.

"I am therefore delighted to have been asked to chair Afiniti's Advisory Board, helping support their work to transform the future of customer service and interpersonal communications."

Zia Chishti, chairman and chief executive of Afiniti, claimed Cameron's experience of leadership through periods of complexity, both domestically and on the international stage, would be invaluable to Afiniti.

He said: "We are delighted to welcome David to Afiniti.

"Afiniti is about raising the productivity of companies.

"David's deep personal commitment to this issue makes him perfectly-placed to lead our advisory board and support Afiniti in our next stage of growth."

It is not the first job David Cameron has taken - and follows several roles with not-for-profit organisations.

He is currently president of Alzheimer's Research UK and chairman of the National Citizen Service's Board of Patrons.