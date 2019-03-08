David Cameron refuses to talk to protester Steve Bray
David Cameron, fresh from relaxing with celebrities and royals, ran away from the self-styled "Mr Stop Brexit" protester Steve Bray outside the Houses of Parliament.
The former prime minister who triggered the 2016 referendum seemed desperate to get away from Bray, who said: "It's not going well, is it?"
Cameron, who had earlier enjoyed the company of Prince Edward, Ed Sheeran, Michael McIntyre and actor Damian Lewis at Lord's cricket ground, had no time for protester Bray, saying he was on his way to a memorial service.
But Bray continued undeterred: "Hello, you know you've created this disaster sir.
"You've left us in a hell of a mess. You said in your retirement you'd do all you could to protect this nation, or to see it through," he said, paraphrasing Cameron's resignation speech from June 24, 2016.
No such humility was on display, however, as Cameron and his companions ignored Bray and strode off, leaving him to say quietly: "Thanks again. Bye."
Then he raised his voice to call out: "Never too late to stop Brexit! You created this mess."
