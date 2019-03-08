Video

David Cameron refuses to talk to protester Steve Bray

David Cameron ran away from anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray who reminded him that he had promised to do all he could for the country. Picture: Steve Bray Steve Bray

David Cameron, fresh from relaxing with celebrities and royals, ran away from the self-styled "Mr Stop Brexit" protester Steve Bray outside the Houses of Parliament.

David Cameron had earlier been relaxing with Prince Edward, Ed Sheeran and Damian Lewis before he met anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images David Cameron had earlier been relaxing with Prince Edward, Ed Sheeran and Damian Lewis before he met anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

The former prime minister who triggered the 2016 referendum seemed desperate to get away from Bray, who said: "It's not going well, is it?"

Cameron, who had earlier enjoyed the company of Prince Edward, Ed Sheeran, Michael McIntyre and actor Damian Lewis at Lord's cricket ground, had no time for protester Bray, saying he was on his way to a memorial service.

But Bray continued undeterred: "Hello, you know you've created this disaster sir.

"You've left us in a hell of a mess. You said in your retirement you'd do all you could to protect this nation, or to see it through," he said, paraphrasing Cameron's resignation speech from June 24, 2016.

Earlier today David Cameron walked through our #SODEM protest.

He said he was on the way to a memorial service... the United Kingdom's??

It's never too late to #StopBrexit. pic.twitter.com/SE37Q73IO2 — Steve Bray #FBPE #StopBrexit #RevokeArticle50 (@snb19692) June 25, 2019

No such humility was on display, however, as Cameron and his companions ignored Bray and strode off, leaving him to say quietly: "Thanks again. Bye."

Then he raised his voice to call out: "Never too late to stop Brexit! You created this mess."

