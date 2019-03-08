Latest The New European

David Cameron's memoirs: a disappointing book about a failed leader

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 October 2019

Dick Leonard

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street before making a statement on July 11, 2016 in London, England. Mr Cameron has announced he will stand aside as Prime Minister after Andrea Leadsom's decision to pull out of the Conservative leadership contest now leaves Home Secretary Theresa May as the sole contender for the position of Prime Minister. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street before making a statement on July 11, 2016 in London, England. Mr Cameron has announced he will stand aside as Prime Minister after Andrea Leadsom's decision to pull out of the Conservative leadership contest now leaves Home Secretary Theresa May as the sole contender for the position of Prime Minister. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

2016 Getty Images

Dick Leonard has written about prime ministers going back to Robert Walpole. Now the dust has settled, he assesses David Cameron's recent memoirs

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

There have been 55 prime ministers - so far - and all but two of them have been the subject of full-length biographies, the best known of them by numerous different authors. Of these, perhaps a dozen (mostly recent ones) have published their own memoirs. Almost all of these I read during the seven years or so in which I was involved in writing my own weighty volume, A History of British Prime Ministers: Walpole to Cameron. How does Cameron's effort stand up against those of his predecessors?

Technically, it scores quite highly. It is a well-organised book, clearly written, not particularly vainglorious, moderately phrased, and - with a few notable exceptions (mainly concerning his preposterous claim that the policies of the Blair and Brown governments were the prime cause of the world-wide financial crisis of 2008-2010) - relatively honest.

Unfortunately, this claim - strongly supported by Nick Clegg and George Osborne - was widely believed, and for this Labour itself was largely to blame. The new leadership, under Ed Miliband, was so keen to dissociate itself from New Labour that it did not attempt to rebut the Tory claims before they had achieved wide acceptance.

For some, Cameron's book will come as a disappointment. There are few new revelations, and not much humour. An exception is his account of his failure to appoint a new ambassador to the Holy See. He writes "Who better, I thought, than Ann Widdecombe, a former Tory MP and one of Britain's most prominent Catholics? But when I called her from my office in No.10, she didn't believe it was me, and said 'I think this is a hoax call'. On and on I went, trying to convince her. When she finally conceded that it was probably the PM she was speaking to, I began to tell her about the appointment I had in mind. But just as I thought I was winning her round, she apologised and said she couldn't - she had committed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing."

Cameron starts by coming clean about his privileged background. His father, Ian, a wealthy stockbroker, came from a long line of Old Etonians, while his mother, Mary, numbered baronets and Tory MPs among her ancestors, and was related to the well-known cabinet minister and close associate of Churchill, Alfred Duff Cooper, later Lord Norwich. He does not mention his royal connections - both he and his wife, Samantha, are descended from British monarchs - albeit through illegitimate lines, he from William IV and she from Charles II. Both are thus distant cousins of the Queen.

Cameron grew up in the idyllic Berkshire village of Peasemore in a spacious former rectory with its own swimming pool, tennis court and live-in nanny. At the age of seven he was sent to a prep school, where schoolmates included Prince Edward and the Duke of Bedford. Learning by rote and a generous use of the cane were its most conspicuous features. Here Cameron was regarded as a bright and amiable boy, but failed to distinguish himself in his studies.

This pattern was repeated at Eton, where, aged 16, he narrowly escaped being expelled from the school for smoking 'pot' and, by his own account, repeatedly lying about it to the school authorities. This shook him up, and he resolved to buckle down and take his studies more seriously, and did well enough in his A-levels to win a place in Oxford, where he went up to study PPE (philosophy, politics and economics) at Brasenose College.

Both at Eton and Oxford, Cameron found himself in close competition with Boris Johnson. Both were members of the Bullingdon Club of wealthy delinquents notable for their drunken behaviour and vandalism, though Cameron was notably more restrained in his conduct. Johnson outshone 'Dave' in every way, until their final examination results were revealed, when Cameron got a 'First' and Johnson did not, an apparent cause of lasting resentment to the current prime minister.

Despite this, Johnson was one of the very small group of supporters who backed Cameron for the Tory leadership in 2005, when David Davis was seen as the hot favourite and Liam Fox as his main challenger. Cameron outflanked Fox by exaggerating his own Eurosceptic credentials, and then proceeded to rout Davis with a stupendous address to the Tory conference.

You may also want to watch:

Like most of his fellow Conservatives, Cameron had been unnerved by Tony Blair's long run of successes, and his feat of winning three successive general elections, two of them landslide victories. Cameron consciously modelled himself on his Labour opponent, presenting himself as a progressive modern leader, with a liberal approach to social issues. He even went so far as claiming to be "the heir to Blair". But by the time of the 2010 general election the shine had come off the Labour leadership, and the party was led by the much less popular Brown. His feat in mobilising an international response to the financial crisis had not translated into success at the polls.

Disappointed at not winning an overall majority, Cameron lost no time in offering what he described as "a big, open and comprehensive offer" to the Liberal Democrats to form a coalition. Dazzled by the prospect of office, Nick Clegg was quick to respond to the offer. He appeared not to reflect on the fact that this was the sixth time since 1794 that Liberals (or their Whig predecessors) had entered into coalition with the Tories, and that on every such occasion it had been a disaster for them, while the Tories had prospered.

This time was to be no different. At the ensuing election, in 2015, the Lib Dems slumped from 57 seats to eight, while the Tories rose from 306 to 331, gaining an overall majority, which Theresa May threw away two years later, when she unwisely called the 2017 general election. The last 600 pages of Cameron's memoirs recount the story of the coalition government, for which he claims a long list of achievements, including record job creation, the raising of the tax threshold for millions of low earners, the protection of the NHS, education and overseas development from expenditure cuts, the legalisation of same-sex marriages, education reforms, the creation of hundreds of 'free schools', the 'Northern Powerhouse' and numerous more petty reforms.

Yet the two main features of this government were its austerity programme, which decimated public services and increased inequality, and Cameron's progressive plunge down the slope of giving way to UKIP demands, culminating in his decision to concede an in-out referendum, and his largely abortive efforts to negotiate a 'reform' settlement with the EU.

Cameron thought he had secured sufficient concessions to ensure victory in the referendum, but his failure to keep Johnson and Michael Gove onside was to prove fatal. Their lying campaign, and widespread public concern over immigration, trumped the over-rational arguments on which Remain relied.

It did not dawn on Cameron at the time that he was the wrong person to head up the Remain campaign. He had a long record as a severe critic of the European Union dating back to his school days, as his earlier biographers, Francis Elliott and James Hanning, relate in their book, Cameron: Practically a Conservative, published in 2012.

As an MP he characterised himself as a Eurosceptic, and for years as PM made a point of criticising the Union after each summit meeting he attended. His sudden change to lauding the institution he had attacked for so long strained the public's credulity. In his concluding remarks, he reveals some realisation of this, and confesses his responsibility for the failure. He refuses however, to regret his decision to hold the referendum.

Much has been said about Cameron's evident sense of entitlement, and this has been blamed for his various failures. Yet he is a man of some sensibility, as is shown by his moving account of the life and sad death of his disabled son, Ivan.

He is a talented, conscientious and well-intentioned man, and like Neville Chamberlain and Anthony Eden before him, began his premiership with the highest of hopes, and ended it as an acknowledged failure. Some now regard him as the worst prime minister of modern times. His two successors, however, have been offering strong competition for that dubious honour.

For the Record, by David Cameron, is published by William Collins

A revised and up-dated edition of A History of British Prime Ministers, by Dick Leonard, will be published, in two volumes, in 2020

Dick Leonard was the Labour MP for Romford from 1970 until 1974

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Little Britain to be updated for Brexit era on October 31st

One of the many Little Britain memes doing the rounds on social media. Photograph: Twitter.

David Cameron's memoirs: a disappointing book about a failed leader

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street before making a statement on July 11, 2016 in London, England. Mr Cameron has announced he will stand aside as Prime Minister after Andrea Leadsom's decision to pull out of the Conservative leadership contest now leaves Home Secretary Theresa May as the sole contender for the position of Prime Minister. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Chairman at People's Vote accused of launching 'wrecking ball' through campaign

Roland Rudd appears on the radio. Photograph: LBC.

Is Twitter censoring its pro-Remain users?

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

Boris Johnson in New York for an UN conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How a freewheeling faction from the Spectator magazine took the levers of power

Then editor of The Spectator magazine Boris Johnson poses at Albert Dock during his visit on October 20, 2004 to the city of Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson won't switch seats to ensure re-election

Jo Swinson speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Conservative chairman brands Lib Dem-SNP general election bid a 'gimmick'

Conservative chairman James Cleverly on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Diane Abbott says 'Labour is up for an election' if prime minister takes no-deal Brexit off the table

Diane Abbott speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Lib Dem's Chuka Umunna warns People's Vote may only be achieved with new government

MP Chuka Umunna on Sky's Sophie Ridge on Sunday, Picture: Sky News

'Stop throwing tantrums': Philip Hammond says he will vote against a December general election

Philip Hammond tells Sky's Sophie Ridge that this is not the time for a general election. Picture: Sky News

We can't dismiss the People's Vote march as lily-white suburban jolly

Protestors march towards Parliament Square demanding a final say on the government's Brexit deal. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

John Major and Tony Blair on the dangers of Boris Johnson's deal

Britain's Conservative former prime minister John Major (L) and Labour former prime minister Tony Blair (R) speak as they cross the Peace Bridge in Derry, Northern Ireland on June 9, 2016, during a visit to campaign for a 'remain' vote in the EU referendum. (Photograph: JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP/Getty Images)

We've got to get Boris Johnson out of Number 10. Now!

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves from 10 Downing Street. (Photograph: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: My heroin days in south London squats

Will Self, seen here during his famous stare-off with Tory MP Mark Francois on BBC's Politics Live , says the prospect of Brexit has left him nostalgic for his days of drug addiction. Picture: BBC

Leaked document reignites fears government is planning to make UK 'Singapore-on-Thames' after Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson visits a hospital. Photograph: Toby Melville/PA Wire.

UK creative sector fears Brexit brain drain

A woman rapidly forgetting a 'Get Ready for Brexit' advert. Picture: David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

'Brilliant, Boris!': Army of Facebook commenters all say the same things

People have been speculating about the curiously monotonous responses to Boris Johnson's Facebook posts. Picture: Facebook

Liberal Democrats aim at both Labour and Tories with WWII-style campaign

The Lib Dem poster takes its cues from a Second World War propaganda campaign. Picture: Liberal Democrats

You can now carve your favourite Brexiteer on to a pumpkin

The new 'Westmonsters' pumpkin carving kit from Groupon. Photograph: Groupon.

Emmanuel Macron holds EU back from granting a three-month Brexit extension: reports

French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be the only thing holding EU negotiators back from granting a three-month Brexit extension. Picture: Ugo Amez/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM

The New European poll of the week on polls, posters, and plonkers

Saturday's People's Vote march. Pictuer: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Man says he'll go to jail with Boris Johnson if he breaks the law over Brexit

A caller to LBC said he would go to jail with Boris Johnson over Brexit. Picture: LBC

Mark Francois branded 'poundshop Trump' after saying he wants to 'drain the swamp'

Mark Francois appears on the news to talk about a general election. Photograph: BBC News.

Leo Varadkar reveals secret reason why he wants Brexit sorted either way by October 31st

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a press briefing outside government buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Is Brexit Britain heading to the Dark Side?

jabba

Review: Noises Off is a 'clumsy stab' at a classic

Noises Off at The Garrick Theatre

MANDRAKE: Calls for Sunday Times to apologise to Gina Miller over 'monkey' remark

Gina Miller reacts outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Majority believe violence against MPs is a 'price worth paying' to sort Brexit, survey finds

Metropolitan Police officers stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Radio caller says Boris Johnson isn't the only leader to lie - but can't explain who else has

LBC Radio presenter James O'Brien. Photograph: LBC/Global.

The Alpine People's Vote

Austro-Hungarian empire of the Habsbergs, which Voralberg had long been part of. Photo: Google

Get your Dominic Cummings mask for Halloween

Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Chris Barker/The New European.

BREX FACTOR: What connects James Blunt to Mark Francois?

Mark Francois issued a bizarre challenge to anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray on his way to support Boris Johnson's leadership launch. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

How pro-Brexit media tried to take the shine off the People's Vote march

Hundreds of thousands of anti-Brexit protesters take part in 'Together for the Final Say' march through central London. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The menacing military strategy behind Dominic Cummings' Brexit game plan

Dominic Cummings poses for a photograph as campaign director at Business for Sterling on March 19, 2001 in London, England. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Brexiteer MP slapped down by Polish minister for Brexit extension veto request

Brexiteer MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photograph: Sky News.

Brexit 50p mocked as its release date likely to be postponed again

An early design of the ill-fated (so far) 'Brexit 50p'. Picture: HM Treasury

Boris Johnson only cares about himself - he cannot be trusted

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

Brexit is more than just EU membership - it is about the vision for the UK

Campaigners at the People's Vote march in London as MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Great European Lives: François Truffaut

French director Francois Truffaut on the set of his 1969 film La Sirene du Mississipi (Mississippi Mermaid). (Photo by Alain Dejean/Sygma via Getty Images)

Most Read

We’ve got to get Boris Johnson out of Number 10. Now!

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves from 10 Downing Street. (Photograph: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

‘Boris Johnson is a dumb person’s idea of a smart person’ - US TV host on the British PM

John Oliver mentions the People's Vote March. Photograph: HBO.

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

Boris Johnson in New York for an UN conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

WILL SELF: My heroin days in south London squats

Will Self, seen here during his famous stare-off with Tory MP Mark Francois on BBC's Politics Live , says the prospect of Brexit has left him nostalgic for his days of drug addiction. Picture: BBC

Jo Swinson defends plan for general election on December 9th

Jo Swinson. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy