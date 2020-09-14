Video

David Cameron urges Tories to look at the ‘big prize’ in Brexit talks

Former prime minister David Cameron gives his view on Brexit. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Former Tory prime minister David Cameron has said he has “misgivings” about Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans, and urged people to look at the “big prize”.

Cameron was asked about the prime minister’s possible breach of law in trying to override the Withdrawal Agreement.

He said: “Passing an Act of Parliament and then going on to break an international treaty obligation is the very, very last thing you should contemplate. It should be an absolute final resort, so I do have misgivings about what is being proposed”.

He joined former prime ministers Tony Blair, John Major, Theresa May and Gordon Brown in criticising the measures.

Instead Cameron urged people to look at the “big prize” in talks, which is the possible Brexit deal with the EU at its conclusion.

He added: “And, of course, the bigger picture here is that we are in a vital negotiation with the European Union to get a deal and I think we have to keep that context, that big prize in mind.

“And that’s why I have perhaps held back from saying more up to now.”