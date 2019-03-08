Cameron: PM may not win an election if there is another Brexit delay

Who holds the most responsibility for Brexit? Photograph: Yui Mok/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Former prime minister David Cameron said he is unconvinced that Boris Johnson can win a general election if there is a Brexit delay beyond October 31st.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Cameron said there was a danger that elections could be decided on questions not set by political leaders, with the electorate voting "on any number of other questions".

The former Conservative leader was appearing on stage with Times editor John Witherow at the Barbican centre in London in front of an audience.

Witherow asked: "Do you think if there was a general election, would the Tories win with Corbyn there?"

Cameron said: "I just don't know. I fought an election in 2015 when I was told I was definitely going to lose, and I won. And I fought a referendum and I was told I was definitely going to win, and I lost.

You may also want to watch:

"Strangely enough, I still look at opinion polls.

"The trouble with general elections is you're asking one question, but people may easily go and vote on any number of other questions.

"I think that's what happened in 2017."

Cameron added he backed the current prime minister's attempts to get a deal - but said he may have to move more.

He said: "The answer I suspect is now compromise on both sides.

"Boris is compromising and I suspect may have to move a bit more. And the EU should compromise too."