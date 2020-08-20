Video

Labour frontbencher calls on postal service to help find Boris Johnson in quip about Steve Bannon arrest

Labour frontbencher David Lammy has called on the postal service to find Boris Johnson; Molly Darlington/PA Wire

A Labour frontbencher has joked that Royal Mail should be used to help find Boris Johnson after his period of absence in a quip about Steve Bannon’s arrest.

Shadow justice minister David Lammy was playing on the news that former Trump advisor Steve Bannon had been arrested by US postal service inspectors over defrauding thousands of political donors.

Responding to a tweet by a CBS News anchor, Lammy wrote: “The US Postal Service has taken Steve Bannon into custody.

“Wonder if our Postal Service can locate @BorisJohnson for us? He’s disappeared again.”

Johnson has drawn criticism for not cutting short a two-week holiday in Scotland with his family to deal with the A-Levels crisis whilst the coronavirus pandemic continued.

Twitter users lapped up Lammy’s comment and added a few hilarious ones of their own.

Ian Warren joked: “We’ve still got him in Scotland. Send 50b euros, or we send him back...”

“Follow the trail of single mothers with blonde babies!!” Neil suggested.

One user quipped: “Didn’t he congratulate large swathes of his multiple offspring on their GCSEs earlier?”

Another wrote that you would need “Harry Potter’s owl” to find Johnson at the moment while a third wrote: “Where is the Lying World Championship taking place? He’ll be there & will win the title again.”

Others indulged in Johnson’s habit for running into freezers when the going gets tough.

Simone Rossi wrote Johnson was “likely to be somewhere here”, posting a image of fridges.

Another said: “I believe he was sent to one V. Putin by recorded delivery...”

The Royal Mail logo; Chris Radburn The Royal Mail logo; Chris Radburn

@NoisyVolt was more optimistic. “Wonderful mental image of #wheresBoris being arrested by Postman Pat and his cat Jess,” he wrote.