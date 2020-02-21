Drafting of Windrush report originally claimed Home Office was 'institutionally racist'

David Lammy, Labour MP, has slammed the watering down of the Windrush report. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images) This content is subject to copyright.

A draft report of a review into the Windrush scandal has reportedly been 'watered down' to remove a claim that the Home Office is 'institutionally racist'.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The delayed independent review was commissioned after people with a right to live in the UK were wrongfully detained or deported to the Caribbean.

The Times reports sources saying the phrase "institutionally racist" was included in an earlier draft of the Windrush review led by inspector of constabulary Wendy Williams, but had subsequently been removed.

The Home Office did not deny the report had been toned down.

"This is an independent review being led by Wendy Williams," a spokesman said.

"She has not yet submitted the final report to the Home Office.

"Once we have received it, we will publish it as soon as practicable. Ministers have not seen any version of the report."

Labour MP David Lammy, a vocal campaigner over the scandal caused by the department's "hostile environment" policy, demanded that the "truth must be published in full".

"The Windrush scandal resulted in the systematic deportation and detention of black British citizens by the UK Home Office," the Tottenham MP said.

"The victims' nationality and rights were denied because of the colour of their skin. If this is not institutionally racist I have no idea what is.

"It would be an outrage and an insult to the Windrush generation for Wendy Williams' independent Review to be watered down for political reasons."