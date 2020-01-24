Latest The New European

Listening to the 'voiceless' women in the criminal justice system

PUBLISHED: 16:17 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 24 January 2020

An interior view of Chelmsford Prison. Photograph: PA/Andrew Parsons.

An interior view of Chelmsford Prison. Photograph: PA/Andrew Parsons.

PA Archive/PA Images

Labour MP David Lammy reviews an important new book which challenges many of the narratives about women in the criminal justice system.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

"Our hope is that then the cage bars, both visible and invisible, can finally be broken." Anna Motz, Anne Aiyegbusi and Maxine Dennis are fearless in their ambition: to emancipate women from a broken criminal justice system. Composed by a psychologist and two psychotherapists, this book is not only a bold and radical mission-statement. It's a wake-up call for anyone who thinks that science and politics can be cleanly separated.

As somebody who has witnessed the evolution of British criminal justice policy, I know that the power of the prescription lies in the accuracy of the diagnosis. Too often, policy-makers offer the wrong solutions precisely because they mis-identify the problem in the first place, repeatedly blaming moral failure, disciplinary decline, or even "black culture". Robustly resisting these dominant narratives, Invisible Trauma: Women, Difference and the Criminal Justice System offers a refreshingly different analysis. The problem is not culture, morality or even criminality. The problem is visibility.

Around 11 million people are behind bars across the globe. And over 10 million of them are men. Over 95% of the UK prison population is male. And those women that do end up in prison are hardly ever there for violent crimes. These are facts that are non-negotiable. However, what is negotiable is the way we construct the conversation about female criminality. Opaque statistics have perennially situated women outside of violence and criminal justice, concealing the lived experiences of those inside it.

Motz, Aiyegbusi and Dennis point out that female violence predominantly occurs behind closed doors, inflicted on their partners, their children or their own bodies. It's important to recognise that it's only the violence that is detected which enters the public realm. In positing the existence of hidden violence, the authors aren't insisting that female violence is somehow underestimated, as though women pose an unidentified threat to public safety. Rather, uncovering hidden violence is essential for unearthing the hidden trauma that often underpins it. Around 60% of female offenders have experienced domestic violence. More than 50% have experienced emotional, physical or sexual abuse as a child. When we disassociate women with violence, we turn a blind eye to trauma underneath.

If their trauma is rendered invisible, all that's left to see is their criminality, which is framed in opposition to their very womankind. This is where the book most impressively combines nuance with accessibility. If we peddle the illusion that "women don't commit crimes", then those that break this trend must be met with a brutal reckoning for their failure in femininity.

It's no coincidence that the harshest sentences are administered for crimes that shatter the most precious expectations of womanhood, namely sexual offences and violence towards members of their own family. Past trauma is ignored. It's only their unfeminine criminality that matters.

The prison experience is particularly harrowing for black, Asian and ethnic minority women. They face more abuse by staff, feel less safe in custody and are more likely to die as a result of force by the police. It was reassuring to see the authors tackle this issue head on. Arrest rates are twice as high for BAME women compared to white women. They are then more likely to be charged, tried once charged and convicted once tried.

For every 100 white women given a custodial sentence for drug offences, 227 black women are sentenced to custody for the same offence. This is fuelled by the erosion of trust between institutions and BAME communities. BAME defendants are more likely to plead not-guilty, which drastically increases the chance of a higher sentence. Why? Because they are less likely to have confidence in the legal advice recommending they do otherwise.

The book's discussion of race is paradigmatic of its stunning breadth yet meticulous focus. Expertly examining the intersection of violence, marginalisation and racial disproportionality, Invisible Trauma: Women, Difference and the Criminal Justice System unearths an entire punitive network in desperate need of reform. And it is utterly ruthless in its evaluation: our unforgiving, dispassionate and ineffective institutions cloak and ignore women's histories of trauma. This, surely, cannot be what we mean when we say that justice is blind.

Invisible Trauma: Women, Difference and the Criminal Justice System is published by Routledge

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Michelin-starred chef refused permission to stay in UK after Brexit

(Left to right) Chefs Claude Bosi, Sat Bains, Heston Blumenthal and Jason Atherton at the Perfectionists' Cafe, at Heathrow Airport. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

As we head to Brexit day the blame game has already started

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

What TV producers can all learn from this commentator's take on Meghan Markle

Amna Saleem appears on Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

MANDRAKE: How the John Bercow peerage row provides a useful distraction for the government

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

In defence of the HS2 project

A HS2 sign near the village of South Heath in Buckinghamshire. Six regional bosses of a UK business organisation have urged the Government to build HS2 in full, amid a Government-commissioned review which could lead to all or part of the high-speed rail network being scrapped. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA

WILL SELF: Britain is no bulldog, it's more like my 12-year-old arthritic Jack Russell

Jack Russells Lottie and Jessie pictured in their kennel at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Why Sajid Javid is the chancer of the exchequer

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid talking to Conservative Party suporters on the election campaign trail. Photograph: Tom WIlkinson/PA.

EU officials sign-off Withdrawal Agreement ahead of January 31st

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Len McCluskey says Jeremy Corbyn 'changed the face of British politics forever'

General Secretary of Unite Len McCluskey. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Listening to the 'voiceless' women in the criminal justice system

An interior view of Chelmsford Prison. Photograph: PA/Andrew Parsons.

Brexiteers' focus on London for January 31st celebrations shows their promises ring hollow

Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben, at the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Podcast: Nandy on the rise, Boris Q&A and plans for January 31

Get our free, weekly podcast from The New European every Friday morning.

Remainers should try blasting out Ode To Joy more often

Remainers march against Brexit. Photograph: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images.

Battle Bologna: Can Italy's far-right Salvini be stopped by the sardines?

Leader of Italy's far-right League (Lega) party, Matteo Salvini (C) gestures on stage next to centre-right Senator and regional candidate Lucia Borgonzoni (L) during a campaign rally on January 18, 2020 in Maranello, a week ahead of Emilia-Romagna regional vote. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

'A dog whistle debate': How the politicising of immigration lead to Remain's failure

Nigel Farage poses with the infamous EU referendum poster in Westminster on June 16, 2016 in London, England. Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Meet the German MEP playing the long game to get the UK back into Europe

OPTIMIST AND UK LOVER: German MEP Terry Reintke. Photo: Cornelis Goilhardt

The Labour leadership race shows Scotland's unsettled status

GAINING MOMENTUM: 80,000 Scottish Independence supporters march in glasgow following the general election. Photo by Stewart Kirby/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The BBC is set for a decade of danger as a culture war brews

The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Swimming against the tide - who are Italy's anti-fascist 'sardines'?

People attend a rally of the anti-fascist

STAGE REVIEW: Never mind the lyrics, this musical is a waste of time, talent and money

HUGE WASTE: Sam ATTwater as Bronfman and Crolyn Maitland as Rebecca in RAGS the Musical. Photo: Pamela Raith

Nicky Morgan to stand down from culture secretary role after becoming lifelong peer

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan has confirmed she will stand down from the Cabinet in the forthcoming reshuffle. Photograph: House of Lords.

WATCH: Dutch prime minister warns UK there is only '50-50' chance of Brexit trade deal this year

The Dutch prime minister has warned that the UKs position on a deadline for trade talks with the EU risks a return to a cliff-edge no deal Brexit.

Why I chose to pen a song based on the UK's departure from the EU

Terence Blacker with fellow musicians from the EU. Photograph: Terence Blacker.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Young anti-Brexit protester demonstrates against the UK's departure from European Union. Photograph: Luciana Guerra/PA.

Despairing of Labour's long-term viability is nothing new

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer delivers his speech during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Labour has become a death-wish cult or a political madhouse

(L-R) British Labour leadership candidates, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jess Phillips, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy and Keir Starmer gesture on the podium prior to setting out their vision for the party during the Leader hustings event in Liverpool, north west England on January 18, 2020. - Five MPs formally have entered the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, and rebuild their movement after last month's disastrous election. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

What is the real nature of the crisis Australia and the world faces?

HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUE: A firefighter hosing down trees and flying embers in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in New South Wales. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Feuding among the left distracts from the main fight

Democratic presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (L), former Vice President Joe Biden (C) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders participate of the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

How Donald Trump will get away with the crime of the century

US President Donald Trump arrives at Zurich International Airport on January 21, 2020, as he prepares to travel to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

MPs reverse changes made by Lords to Brexit bill - including protections for child refugees

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Nigel Farage could appear on I'm A Celebrity after Brexit

Nigel Farage appears on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Jess Phillips backs Scottish Labour MP in bid to become deputy leader

Ian Murray, who is standing to be Labour's deputy leader Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive/PA Images

Home Office ministers deny Extinction Rebellion is considered an 'extremist group'

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

STAGE REVIEW: Coming Clean - A play showing its age

Stanton Plummer-Cambridge as Greg, Jonah Rzeskiewicz as Robert & Lee Knight as Tony in Coming Clean. Photograph: Ali Wright.

Von der Leyen warns shift away from EU rules will limit UK single market access

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Davos. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

UK facing constitutional crisis over Brexit bill, SNP Westminster leader says

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show (Pic: BBC)

GMB union announce it is backing Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy speaks to delegates at Labour Party conference. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Getty/TNE.

Petition calls for Remain-backing Scotland to keep European flags at Holyrood

Pro-European protestors outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Government defeated a fourth of time in the House of Lords over Brexit bill

The House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Most Read

A Brexit Party MEP just complained that leaving the EU leaves UK with no representation

Brexit Party MEP June Mummery. Photograph: Stuart Anderson/Archant.

Pro-Brexit newspaper accidentally publishes picture of blue passport with Monty Python reference

A mock-up of the two passports together includes a blue passport with a comical twist. Photograph: Express.

John Bercow claims Remain could have stopped Brexit in October if politicians had worked together

Former speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Pro-Brexit Tory minister says it’s ‘essential’ free movement is protected

Nigel Adams speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Sir Keir Starmer forced to pause Labour leadership campaign

Sir Keir Starmer has pulled out of campaign events. (Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Young anti-Brexit protester demonstrates against the UK's departure from European Union. Photograph: Luciana Guerra/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.