Labour MP calls for 'peaceful protest and civil disobedience' if parliament prorogued

Labour MP David Lammy has called for peaceful protest and civil disobedience in reaction to government's reported intention to suspend parliament. Picture: In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images This content is subject to copyright.

Labour MP David Lammy has called for people to 'take to the streets' if Boris Johnson suspends parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

With this, the unelected poundshop dictator Boris Johnson threatens to end Britain's long history of Parliamentary democracy.



If Parliament is silenced on the biggest issue of our time we must take to the streets in peaceful protest & civil disobedience. https://t.co/4CwyNxH8xo — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 28, 2019

The Tottenham MP tweeted in reaction to the BBC reports that the government was planning the move on September 9, followed by a reopening with the Queen's Speech on October 14.

Reports: Government to ask Queen to suspend parliament

This would drastically limit the time MPs have to block a no-deal Brexit with legislation.

Reacting, Lammy took to Twitter to call Johnson an "unelected poundshop dictator" for the reports of his attempting to silence parliament on "the biggest issue of our time".

Lammy had already signalled his willingness to protest when earlier rumours of a planned prorogation circulated.

Mr Jack please don't be a muppet open a history book or if reading is a challenge google it. Civil disobedience has a long non violent tradition. Eg Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, leader of India's independence movement Gandhi and civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King. https://t.co/nFy1duqnwL — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 26, 2019

"This constitutional outrage will spark civil disobedience and I for one will actively participate," he tweeted.

The tweet was received poorly by Brexit-supporting Twitter users who interpreted this as a call for violence, prompting Lammy to correct them.

"Civil disobedience has a long non violent tradition," responded Lammy. "Eg Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, leader of India's independence movement Gandhi and civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King."

You may also want to watch: