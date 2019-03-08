Labour MP calls for 'peaceful protest and civil disobedience' if parliament prorogued

PUBLISHED: 10:17 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 28 August 2019

Labour MP David Lammy has called for peaceful protest and civil disobedience in reaction to government's reported intention to suspend parliament. Picture: In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

Labour MP David Lammy has called for peaceful protest and civil disobedience in reaction to government's reported intention to suspend parliament. Picture: In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

Labour MP David Lammy has called for people to 'take to the streets' if Boris Johnson suspends parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Tottenham MP tweeted in reaction to the BBC reports that the government was planning the move on September 9, followed by a reopening with the Queen's Speech on October 14.

Reports: Government to ask Queen to suspend parliament

This would drastically limit the time MPs have to block a no-deal Brexit with legislation.

Reacting, Lammy took to Twitter to call Johnson an "unelected poundshop dictator" for the reports of his attempting to silence parliament on "the biggest issue of our time".

Lammy had already signalled his willingness to protest when earlier rumours of a planned prorogation circulated.

"This constitutional outrage will spark civil disobedience and I for one will actively participate," he tweeted.

The tweet was received poorly by Brexit-supporting Twitter users who interpreted this as a call for violence, prompting Lammy to correct them.

"Civil disobedience has a long non violent tradition," responded Lammy. "Eg Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, leader of India's independence movement Gandhi and civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

How a boycott of The Sun helped make Liverpool a Remain city

Copies of

Home Office advert banned for 'misleading' applicants to EU Settlement Scheme

The Home Office has been told not to broadcast a 'misleading' radio advert about the EU Settlement Scheme again. Picture: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images

The Brexit Party has launched a members' club - here's what you get for £100 a month

The Brexit Party has launched a club that costs £100 a month to join. Picture: Brexit Party

Caretaker PM plan on back burner as opposition parties agree tactics to stop no-deal Brexit

(left to right) Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Kier Starmer, shadow leader of the House of Commons Valerie Vaz, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Remainer grills Jeremy Corbyn in unexpected bank holiday encounter

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Banksy's iconic Brexit mural disappears from the side of a Dover building

A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: The stairway to heaven

Stage performance of Evita at Regents Park Theatre. Photograph: Marc Brenner.

BREX FACTOR: Crowning the Brexiteers of the Week

Ian Holloway, Andrew Doyle, Dick Braine and Lance Forman. Photograph: TNE.

Hammond demands prime minister apologises to former ministers over Yellowhammer leaks

Philip Hammond on ITV's Peston programme. Photograph: ITV.

How Karadzic is becoming the new hero of the global far-right

On March 20, 2019 Karadzic stood motionless and grim-faced in the dock as judges in The Hague said they had upheld his 2016 convictions for genocide in the Srebrenica massacre and war crimes in the 1990s. Picture: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

'The Home Office put our marriage on hold' - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

James Harris and wife entered a Kafkaesque world when they applied for UK settlement, and the Home Office offices. Pictures: Contributed/Home Office.

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The Europhilia of Herman Melville

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) Peck, Gregory - Actor, USA - *05.04.1916-12.06.2003+ Scene from the movie 'Moby Dick'' Directed by: John Huston USA 1956 Vintage property of ullstein bild (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

People's Vote campaigners criticise 'embarrassing' and 'arrogant' prime minister at Edinburgh rally

People's Vote campaigners in Edinburgh. Photograph: People's Vote.

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on an edgy encounter

Will Self says that Paris is an inversion of London. Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

SOPHIA DEBOICK: The sounds of freedom in Iran

Iranian singer and actress Faegheh Atashin. Picture: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Don't hold your breath for a deal with the EU, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

'We will send you back': Boris Johnson's warning to migrants attempting illegal channel crossing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglewsorth/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ally accused of 'cosying up' to Brazilian government as the Amazon burns

Conor Burns has been accused of 'cosying up' to Jair Bolsonaro's hard-right government as the Amazon rainforest burns. Picture: Hannah Kay/PA Archive/PA Images

Candide by Voltaire: The 18th century classic captures modern day life

Leonard Bernstein's Candide is staged at Toulouse's Capitole theatre in 2016. Picture: ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images

Tory MP optimistic about Boris Johnson getting a Brexit deal because of 'body language'

Tobias Ellwood has said he feels more optimistic about getting a Brexit deal because of

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Gear up for the next People's Vote march

The next People's Vote march will take place in October in London . Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

ALEXANDRA PHILLIPS: Job creation is key to fighting climate change

Extinction rebellion were part of 'climate spring' where environmental issues have taken centre stage. Picture: Gareth Morris.

Opposition leaders to meet Jeremy Corbyn in bid to block a no-deal Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A climate change expert travelled from the UK to China by train to avoid flying

Roger Tyers had 21 train connections from the UK to China. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: 'Kippergate' editor exposed

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: Brexit strategy is no clearer as time ticks on

Michael White believes Boris Johnson may lose a vote of no confidence in September. Illustration: Michael Rowson

EU citizens' rights hang by a thread if Priti Patel ends freedom of movement overnight

Priti Patel has suggested that freedom of movement could end 'overnight' in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Dutch sign up in their thousands to wave goodbye to UK in Brexit beach party

A Dutch beach party to wave goodbye to the UK on October 31 has attracted massive attention on Facebook. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

'It's a sham': campaigner takes apart Boris Johnson's 'fake negotiation' on Brexit

Will Dry from anti-Brexit youth campaign Our Future, Our Choice argued that Boris Johnson's attempts to get a Brexit deal with the EU is a

Brexit preparation funds branded 'far too little, far too late' by council leader

Hundreds of trucks wait their turn to enter the port of Dover on the M20 at Folkestone, Kent. Photograph: David Giles/PA.

Verhofstadt slams Johnson's 'bluster and political blame games' on the backstop

Guy Verhofstadt has called Boris Johnson out on his 'bluster' on the backstop: Brian Lawless/PA Images / Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Brexiteers write poems to leaving the EU after getting offended that poet laureate won't

Annunziata Rees-Mogg is one of the Brexiteers who started writing poetry when she learned that the Poet Laureate has no plans to comemmorate Brexit on October 31. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The rise and tragic fall of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott

Phil Lynott performing on stage. (Photograph by Pete Cronin/Redferns).

Today is the last day to sign the Revoke Article 50 petition

The biggest petition presented to parliament of all time, asking the government to revoke Article 50, closes today. Picture: Parliament.uk

Yellowhammer report deemed a 'realistic assessment' not 'worst case' as Gove claims

Michael Gove has attempted to downplay the Yellowhammer report as a 'worst case scenario' despite civil servants saying it is a 'likely scenario'. Picture: Ken Mears

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Neil Hamilton at the Embassy club. Photograph: EMPICS.

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

'What have the Romans ever done for us?': viral video gives Brexit the Monty Python treatment

New UKIP leader's Twitter account reveals views on climate change, Obama, and much more

Richard Braine. Photogaph: Twitter.

Johnson accuses Remain MPs of 'collaboration' with the EU to stop Brexit

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Most Read

‘The Home Office put our marriage on hold’ - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

James Harris and wife entered a Kafkaesque world when they applied for UK settlement, and the Home Office offices. Pictures: Contributed/Home Office.

Remainer grills Jeremy Corbyn in unexpected bank holiday encounter

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Wetherspoon’s boss could become peer as Boris Johnson plans to ‘flood’ Lords with Brexiteers

Tim Martin and Boris Johnson at a drinks reception during the EU referendum campaign. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rory Stewart: ‘I accept I’m going to be seen by my party as a traitor over no-deal Brexit’

Conservative MP Rory Stewart. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Paxman: I thought Cameron was the worst PM - but his successors have lowered the bar further

David Cameron is interview by Jeremy Paxman (right). Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy