Labour MP calls for 'peaceful protest and civil disobedience' if parliament prorogued
PUBLISHED: 10:17 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 28 August 2019
Labour MP David Lammy has called for people to 'take to the streets' if Boris Johnson suspends parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.
The Tottenham MP tweeted in reaction to the BBC reports that the government was planning the move on September 9, followed by a reopening with the Queen's Speech on October 14.
Reports: Government to ask Queen to suspend parliament
This would drastically limit the time MPs have to block a no-deal Brexit with legislation.
Reacting, Lammy took to Twitter to call Johnson an "unelected poundshop dictator" for the reports of his attempting to silence parliament on "the biggest issue of our time".
Lammy had already signalled his willingness to protest when earlier rumours of a planned prorogation circulated.
"This constitutional outrage will spark civil disobedience and I for one will actively participate," he tweeted.
The tweet was received poorly by Brexit-supporting Twitter users who interpreted this as a call for violence, prompting Lammy to correct them.
"Civil disobedience has a long non violent tradition," responded Lammy. "Eg Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, leader of India's independence movement Gandhi and civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King."
