Organisations reconsider links with David Starkey after racist remarks

Dr David Starkey makes a speech. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Organisations are reconsidering their links with pro-Brexit historian David Starkey after racist remarks in which he said slavery was not genocide because there are “so many damn blacks” still around.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The historian made the comments during an online interview with Brexit campaigner Darren Grimes for YouTube channel Reasoned UK.

During the interview, Starkey said: “Slavery was not genocide otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn blacks in Africa or in Britain, would there?

“An awful lot of them survived and again there’s no point in arguing against globalisation or western civilisation. They are all products of it, we are all products of it.

“The honest teaching of the British Empire is to say quite simply, it is the first key stage of our globalisation.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“It is probably the most important moment in human history and it is still with us.”

Former chancellor Sajid Javid was one of the first to criticise him when he tweeted: “We are the most successful multi-racial democracy in the world and have much to be proud of.

“But David Starkey’s racist comments (‘so many damn blacks’) are a reminder of the appalling views that still exist.”

Fitzwilliam College at Cambridge University said they would be considering Starkey’s position as an honorary fellow as a result of his comments.

In a statement, the college said they will “not tolerate racism”, adding that his comments are “indefensible”.

You may also want to watch:

Starkey has also resigned from the board of the Mary Rose Trust, which oversees the Tudor Mary Rose ship, according to the organisation.

The trust said in a statement that they were “appalled” by his comments, adding: “Mary Rose Trust is a charity that exists for the benefit of everyone and we have zero tolerance for such comments.”

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s chief executive Olivia Marks-Woldman also criticised his comments.

She said: “To suggest a genocide did not take place because some of those who were persecuted survived is dangerous, damaging and completely reprehensible.

“His words are abhorrent and as a historian with a considerable platform and following, David Starkey’s irresponsible and racist views should be widely condemned.”

Grimes later released a statement about his interview, saying he “wasn’t engaged enough” in the conversation.

He added: “It goes without saying that Reasoned UK does not support or condone Dr David Starkey’s words.

“I am very new to being the interviewer rather than the interviewee and I should have robustly questioned Dr Starkey about his comments.

“However, whether it’s on the BBC, ITV, Sky News or on YouTube, no interviewer is responsible for the views expressed by their guests.”

But the Brexiteer beforehand had claimed he had watched it more than once after the recording.

Starkey has been contacted for comment.