Dragon's Den star: Even the negotiated Brexit deal spells economic trouble

Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden has spoken out about the UK's "flat" economy under Boris Johnson. Photo: BBC/ Andrew Farrington Andrew Farrington/ andrewf.com

Business leaders have spoken out against Boris Johnson's Brexit deal after new research shows a "flatlining" economy soon after he took office.

According to ONS figures, there has been zero growth of the economy between mid-August and mid-October this year - a performance that outspoken anti-Brexit businesswoman Deborah Meaden demonstrates a "flat and faltering economy".

She said the figures reflect "not just the uncertainty around Brexit but the certainty of an economically difficult landscape under the actual negotiated deal".

And for the last quarter of the year, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research has predicted the nation will have experienced just 0.1% growth.

Innocent Drinks co-founder Richard Reed, who also is a board member of pro-EU group Open Britain, said the ONS figures show the economy is "flatlining".

He said: "These figures show the economy is flatlining under Boris Johnson, which comes as little comfort for the millions of people worried about the impact of a No Deal Brexit on their jobs and the hard-pressed NHS."

The news comes after the three largest pro-EU campaigns issued a joint statement announcing that they have come to largely the same conclusions on tactical voting recommendations across marginal seats.

Reed also urged tactical voting, saying: "Let's be crystal clear, a vote for Boris Johnson is a vote for No Deal. As things stand, there is insufficient time to negotiate a trade deal during the transition period, but Boris Johnson has refused to extend it, meaning we'll crash out by default. This is in spite of the terrible economic impact of No Deal, as predicted by his own contingency planners.

"There is still time to stop this by voting tactically on Thursday, for the pro-People's Vote candidates best placed to beat the Tories."

