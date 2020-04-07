Video

Politician loses the Labour whip after saying Boris Johnson ‘deserves coronavirus’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing the morning Covid-19 Meeting in 10 Downing Street from 11 Downing Street, after self isolating after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street.

A Derbyshire mayor has lost the Labour whip after claiming that Boris Johnson deserves the coronavirus.

Sheila Oakes, the mayor of Heanor, has been forced to apologise for her Facebook comment under a post that showed a message of support for medical workers, which also referenced Boris Johnson’s condition.

She wrote: “Sorry, he completely deserves this and he is one of the worst PMs we’ve ever had.”

Her comments attracted criticism from Facebook users, with one saying it was a “cruel thing to say”.

She clarified her post by explaining: “Johnson has done absolutely nothing for the UK - have you heard how the nurses and doctors have no PPE, that there were not enough ventilators, that the NHS is massively underfunded and yet it is having to deal with this virus.”

Oakes apologised after some called for her to resign and the local Labour group suspended her.

A spokesperson for the Amber Valley Labour Group said: “Following comments from Cllr Oakes on social media, which we utterly condemn, the Amber Valley Labour group withdrew the whip this morning, and can now announce this now the whip has spoken to Cllr Oakes.

“This means that Cllr Oakes does not currently sit as a Labour councillor and further due process will follow.

“We wish the prime minister, and all who are suffering with this awful disease, a speedy recovery and send love and solidarity to them and their families.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further until due process has taken its course.”

Speaking to Derbyshire Telegraph the councillor apologised if she “upset anyone” added that it was not her intention.

“I didn’t mean that there should be serious consequences from the virus.

“I am concerned about the doctors and nurses who have not got protection equipment who are getting sick and dying themselves. This makes me angry about the lack of help for them. It was something said in anger.

“I have every sympathy for the prime minister’s family who are suffering considerably at this time. It must be very difficult for them, and I hope his partner and the baby are well. I hope that he makes a recovery and does not suffer any long-term ill effects.

“I do regret it, and I should not have said it. I apologise unreservedly for it. We all make mistakes, including Boris Johnson, and it will not happen again.”