Tory Brexiteer calls for another prorogration and end of Supreme Court rulings

Desmond Swayne appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

Tory Brexiteer MP Desmond Swayne has called for Boris Johnson to prorogue parliament again, and the Supreme Court to be stopped from political rulings.

Swayne was one of the first Brexiteers to call for a prorogation to force Brexit through parliament when Theresa May was prime minister.

He said he was not serious, however, because he did not believe there was a politician who had "the guts" to do it.

"Boris at least had the balls to try to get shot of this fifth column Remain parliament," he said.

Speaking on Sky News the Tory MP added that there was no need for Boris Johnson to apologise.

He told presenter Adam Boulton: "I wouldn't. I don't think we've done anything wrong at all".

Boulton asked: "So you don't accept the rule of law in this country?"

He said: "My view, and this is my personal view, that the Supreme Court has well overstepped its mark. We have a political constitution, it should have been sorted politically, not judges."

He added: "The fault in my view was creating a Supreme Court in the first place."

He hinted that he hoped a future government would abolish the court, and would consider a "return to the law lords".

Asked what the government should do, Swayne said: "That is too soon to tell - personally I would prorogue parliament again."

On whether he believed Johnson could go away with it, the MP added: "It depends on circumstances in which he does it".