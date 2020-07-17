Tory Brexiteer MP says ‘people have lost their sense of humour’ over blacking up

PUBLISHED: 21:23 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 21:35 17 July 2020

Desmond Swayne in the Hosue of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Desmond Swayne in the Hosue of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Archant

A Tory MP who wore black face at a fancy dress party when dressing up as James Brown has complained ‘people lost their sense of humour’ about it.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

In an interview with the Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, Sir Desmond Swayne claimed “people have lost their sense of proportion and sense of humour” over blacking up.

Denying he had a “racist bone” in his body, he expressed bafflement at the outrage over him dressing up as Brown at a party a few years back, after photographs emerged in the national newspapers.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

He said: “I am disappointed that people have lost a sense of proportion and a sense of humour, and that there are things you just can’t say and can’t do, even if they’re done for the best possible reasons.

“Going to a party and having fun in fancy dress seems now to be something that one has to take great precaution about in these woke times, and we all do unless we want the opprobrium of the great and good.”

You may also want to watch:

The Brexiteer, who this week fumed about having to wear a face mask by calling it a “monstrous imposition”, questioned why people found it offensive.

He asked: “Why is it offensive? Now my children tell me: ‘Dad, of course it is offensive, of course you can’t do that.’ But why?”

“Are you saying a black man can’t get into a fancy dress party as a white man? That we must stay in our racial silos? That we can’t interchange? I just don’t see the world that way.

“There is not a racist bone in my body. I can’t see why we have got to this stage where there are things that you can’t touch and can’t go to.”

After a suggestion that the MP could be seen as a part of fancy dress, the politician agreed. He added: “Indeed. And when people go on stage they put a lot of makeup on. Now what is the difference in it being dark makeup or light makeup?”

Last month the politician angered constituents when he told them that Black Lives Matter protesters “have it coming”, following fears Donald Trump could encourage force to remove them from the streets.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Public reaction to Boris Johnson’s coronavirus announcement shows it leaves more questions than answers

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street; Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

James O’Brien blasts Boris Johnson for ‘defying reality’ with latest press conference

LBC presenter James O'Brien slammed Boris Johnson for his latest coronavirus message; LBC, Twitter

More than 400 health professionals sign open letter calling for NHS to be protected from trade deals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) meets US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces plan to ‘return to normality’ by Christmas

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright.

The major flaw in Boris Johnson’s latest coronavirus measures

LBC host James O'Brien figures out with the help of a caller that Boris Johnson's latest coronavirus measures could jeopardise the prospects of schools staying open after September; LBC, Twitter

Corbyn ally quits Labour frontbench blaming ‘campaign by right-wing media’

Labour MP LLoyd Russell-Moyle. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Matt Hancock wants review into ‘statistical flaws’ of daily death figures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivers a statement on the government's actions on coronavirus. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire

Portmanteaus deconstructed: a guide to blended words

Humpty Dumpty Sitting on a Wall, illustration by Milo Winter, 1916. Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Sir Peter Ustinov was a model European

Actor, dramatist and author Peter Ustinov, 1958. Photo: © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Miami Nice: America’s real music hit factory

Gloria Estefan performs with the Miami Sound Machine in 1988. Picture: Getty

Arron Banks shown-up as another hypocritical Brexiteer

Leave campaigner Arron Banks is not getting up to the

Shifty Tories are masking the truth on Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Brexiteer opinion on face masks is just as illogical as their stance on the EU

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove buys a cigarette lighter from a shop near St James's Park in Westminster. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

An open letter to Tory MPs: Why your leader must now go

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

From page to canvas: the reading and writing of Vincent Van Gogh

The Yellow House. Van Gogh rented this house in Arles from September 1888. Picture: Archant

Europe’s vital history lesson after anniversary of massacre

A woman mourns over a relative's grave at the memorial centre of Potocari near Srebrenica in 2017. Photo credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has been exposed by his psychologist niece’s memoir

US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The long and difficult relationship between government and the arts

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivering the summer economic update in a statement to the House of Commons, (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

US trade expert hints post-Brexit Britain could be forced to lower food standards to clench trade deal with Donald Trump

Lord Morris of Aberavon (L) questioning US trade expert Marjorie Chorlins over whether British farmers will need to drop their standards in the event of a trade deal with America; Parliamentlive

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Joan Collins hit by Brexit after claiming it would be ‘good for us’

Marks and Spencer in Norwich. The retailer has scrapped Joan Collins's make up range. Picture: Google

Concerns over Boris Johnson’s choice of UK race commissioner who ‘questioned’ if institutional racism existed

Prime minister Boris Johnson has drawn criticism for appointing a race commissioner who questioned if institutional racism excisted; Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Russia tried to target scientists working on coronavirus vaccine, cyber security agency warns

Russian president Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Government accused of giving £830m worth of coronavirus contracts to Tory ‘friends’

Labour has pressed Downing Street to explain why a company linked to Michael Gove (L) and Dominic Cummings was awarded government contracts without an open tender for work; Archant, BBC

The Hagia Sophia: How Erodgan’s decision could backfire on the Turkish president

Turkey confirms Hagia Sophia to open for worship. Photo: Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michael Gove can’t mask the government’s incompetence

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove emerges from a shop near St James's Park in Westminster, London having bought coffee and a sandwich. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

On Trump, China and Russia the EU must now take a stand

Ursula von der Leyen and MEPs in the European Parliament.Photograph: European Parliament/Gabor KOVACS/Flickr.

Death at the ministry: the coronavirus tragedy that gets to the heart of modern Britain

The Ministry of Justice building, formerly the Home Office, in London. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Celebs in politics are a sign of decline

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

What Kanye West’s bid for president says about America

President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House in 2018. Photo: Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Public life principles have been discarded - it’s time to call on the committee

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA.

Why Keir Starmer should focus on the Midlands

Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer leaves his home in London to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Looking for common ground in the battle over ‘cancel culture’

People hold up images of Harvey Weinstein, President Trump and Louis CK during the Women's March in New York City in 2018. Photo: Andrew Holbrooke/Getty Images

Michael Gove confirms government considering five sites for Brexit lorry parks

Hilary Benn challenges Michael Gove on Brexit lorry parks. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Michael Gove dismisses survey showing increased support for Scottish independence as ‘just another poll’

Cabinet minister Michael Gove answering questions in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

No-deal Brexit set to hit ‘Red Wall’ areas hardest as experts warn of ‘triple whammy’ facing voters

Manufacturers have warned factories in the north of England, Midlands, and Wales could close as a result of Brexit. Photo of a factory in Sunderland. Photo: PA.

MANDRAKE: Dominic Grieve lifts the lid on why the Russia report still hasn’t been released

Dominic Grieve talks onstage at a 'Let Us Be Heard' rally as Pro-remain supporters gather in Westminster (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Rory Stewart pokes holes through Rishi Sunak’s face mask photo on Twitter

Chanellor Rishi Sunak pictured with his face mask leaving a Pret store; Twitter

Downing Street unable to clarify PM’s claim about government test and trace system

Boris Johnson wears a mask as he poses for a Twitter picture. Photograph: Twitter.

BBC axes Andrew Neil show as part of cuts to news and politics programming

Andrew Neil appears on the BBC during the general election. Photograph: BBC.

Why Keir Starmer should be preparing Labour for August 13th

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Most Read

Philip Pullman says UK ‘is done for as a nation’ but hopes Russia report will expose government

Philip Pullman on Brexit and the Russia Report. Photograph: PA.

Iain Duncan Smith accuses scientists of getting coronavirus response ‘completely wrong from start’

Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith accused SAGE scientists of getting the coronavirus response 'wrong from start to finish'; Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Almost as many English voters back independence as disagree with it

The St George flag is seen flying above 10 Downing St on April 23, 2008 in London. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Dominic Grieve lifts the lid on why the Russia report still hasn’t been released

Dominic Grieve talks onstage at a 'Let Us Be Heard' rally as Pro-remain supporters gather in Westminster (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.