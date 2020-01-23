Latest The New European

Despairing of Labour's long-term viability is nothing new

PUBLISHED: 10:43 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 23 January 2020

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer delivers his speech during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer delivers his speech during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Electability or ideology, reclaiming old heartlands or targeting new ones... BARNABY TOWNS on the choices facing Labour

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Some general election defeats are so comprehensively disastrous that the routed party must rethink and regroup amid the political equivalent of smoking ruins. Since the war, this has been true of 1945 and 1997 for the Conservatives, yielding the party 197 and 165 seats respectively, and 1983 for Labour, serving up 209 constituencies. To these 2019 can now be added, with 202 Labour members returned.

These slumps in seat numbers were seismic electoral rebukes: the Tories down 189 and 171 in number in 1945 and 1997, respectively, and Labour with 60 fewer in 1983 and 2019 - Conservatives after an unusually long 16 and 18 years in government, while Labour downgraded their position in opposition.

Labour's 202-seat parliamentary haul was the lowest in 84 years, when the party won a mere 52 constituencies in the 1935 Tory plus Liberal National and National Labour government landslide. Last year's 32% vote share was the third lowest in the 23 general elections since the UK arguably became a democracy, with equal votes for men and women from age 21. Only in 1983 and 2010 did Labour score lower. After nearly a  decade in opposition, during a long period of austerity, 2019's 4.5% Labour-Tory swing matched classic Labour routs in 1979 (5.2%), 1983 (5.4%), and 1970 (4.7%).

Despairing of Labour's long-term viability is nothing new. A fourth-in-a-row defeat in 1992 prompted an academic treatise titled Turning Japanese? speculating if the UK faced the possible near-permanent hegemony of one governing party, as per the conservative Liberal Democratic Party in Japan. The theory was that if the Tories could win even in the depths of recession, could they ever lose?

Following a third consecutive election defeat in 1959, Labour intellectual and high-flyer Anthony Crossland wrote a Fabian Society tract entitled Can Labour Win? in which he concluded: "If Labour continues to be thought of as an essentially proletarian and one-class party, it faces the certainty of steady decline." While such pessimism proved premature, 2019 too brings speculation about the end of the party.

You may also want to watch:

Typically after defeat, big parties face a choice between purity and pragmatism. Occasionally, however, victory arrives without major changes to party and personnel, driven instead by the electorate's desire for change. Labour's 1964 and 1974 victories fall into the latter category.

Thrown into opposition by voters in 1979 and 2010, Labour chose to please itself rather than the electorate. Even the Tories - usually the more ruthless of the two main parties - spurned the more popular Ken Clarke for William Hague in 1997 and Iain Duncan Smith in 2001.

But the transition from class-based to identity politics, supercharged by Brexit, complicates this traditional dilemma of indulging ideology versus expanding electability. Accordingly, don't be surprised if Labour's destiny is shaped as much by whether it chooses to lean toward its Remain or Leave supporters as by the choice between continuity Corbyn candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey or her three rivals.

Of Labour's 60 constituency losses last month, fully 53 recorded Leave votes higher than 2016's 52% national average. At the far end of this spectrum are the Tory victories in such Leave - and former Labour - strongholds as Bolsover (Leave, 70%), Ashfield (71%), and Great Grimsby (72%). Only seven Tory gains from Labour came from constituencies with above-average Remain support - the most strongly so being Putney, Labour's sole election gain, which backed Remain by 72% in the referendum.

Among Labour's top 60 target seats currently held variously by Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Scottish Nationalists, only 15 plumped for Remain by more than the UK-wide average; the other 45 did so for Leave. This means that the leadership candidates who lean more strongly to Remain, and are perceived as more 'centrist' - Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry - may place fewer marginal seats in play than their more 'extreme' Leave-leaning colleagues, Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy.

Adding to complex calculations, by choosing Long-Bailey, Labour would place more distance between itself and the Lib Dems, possibly to the latter's benefit in terms of votes. But if Starmer brokers an arrangement where each party strategically steps down in the others' Tory-held targets - unlikely if hard-left Long-Bailey wins - this may assist Lib Dems in seats that, under first-past-the-post, are more important.

YouGov's latest poll of Labour members places Starmer significantly ahead of Long-Bailey at 63:37%, while Survation estimates the final round at 51:49% for Long-Bailey. Given these findings, Labour's choice may lie between retreating to its pro-Leave heartlands or yielding that territory to Boris Johnson's nationalist-populist Tories while targeting the 52% of UK voters who now back Remain.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Labour has become a death-wish cult or a political madhouse

(L-R) British Labour leadership candidates, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jess Phillips, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy and Keir Starmer gesture on the podium prior to setting out their vision for the party during the Leader hustings event in Liverpool, north west England on January 18, 2020. - Five MPs formally have entered the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, and rebuild their movement after last month's disastrous election. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: John Bercow peerage row provides a useful distraction

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

What is the real nature of the crisis Australia and the world faces?

HUMAN RIGHTS ISSUE: A firefighter hosing down trees and flying embers in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near the town of Nowra in New South Wales. Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Feuding among the left distracts from the main fight

Democratic presidential hopefuls Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (L), former Vice President Joe Biden (C) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders participate of the seventh Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at the Drake University campus in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14, 2020. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

How Donald Trump will get away with the crime of the century

US President Donald Trump arrives at Zurich International Airport on January 21, 2020, as he prepares to travel to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: The curse facing HS2

A HS2 sign near the village of South Heath in Buckinghamshire. Six regional bosses of a UK business organisation have urged the Government to build HS2 in full, amid a Government-commissioned review which could lead to all or part of the high-speed rail network being scrapped. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA

MPs reverse changes made by Lords to Brexit bill - including protections for child refugees

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Nigel Farage could appear on I'm A Celebrity after Brexit

Nigel Farage appears on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Jess Phillips backs Scottish Labour MP in bid to become deputy leader

Ian Murray, who is standing to be Labour's deputy leader Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive/PA Images

Home Office ministers deny Extinction Rebellion is considered an 'extremist group'

Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

STAGE REVIEW: Coming Clean - A play showing its age

Stanton Plummer-Cambridge as Greg, Jonah Rzeskiewicz as Robert & Lee Knight as Tony in Coming Clean. Photograph: Ali Wright.

Von der Leyen warns shift away from EU rules will limit UK single market access

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Davos. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

UK facing constitutional crisis over Brexit bill, SNP Westminster leader says

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show (Pic: BBC)

GMB union announce it is backing Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy speaks to delegates at Labour Party conference. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Getty/TNE.

Petition calls for Remain-backing Scotland to keep European flags at Holyrood

Pro-European protestors outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Government defeated a fourth of time in the House of Lords over Brexit bill

The House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Cabinet will mark Brexit day by visiting the north of England

Boris Johnson holds his a cabinet meeting. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA.

Jess Phillips drops out of the Labour leadership race

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Getty/TNE.

Thornberry defiant on Labour leadership hopes as she fights to stay in race

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

Businesses warn they still do not have enough Brexit certainty

Prime minister Boris Johnson, chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

Working class roots are not all that matters to voters, says Jess Phillips

British Labour Party politician Jess Phillips. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

Put David Miliband in charge, urges Sir Patrick Stewart

David Miliband speaking at a United Voices Rally. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Brexit trade talks may not start until March, says Brussels

European flags wave in front of the Berlaymont building - European Commission (EC) headquarter - in Brussels, Belgium (Photo by Michele Spatari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Laurence Fox slammed for claiming 'woke people' are the racists

Actor Laurence Fox speaks to Julia Hartley-Brewer. Photograph: TalkRadio.

40,000 sign new petition to save UK's membership of the Erasmus+ scheme

Together for the final say march for a Peoples Vote on 19th October 2019 in London, United Kingdom. On this day parliament will be sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1980s, as time runs out before the PM is supposed to ask the EU for a three month extension by law under the Benn Act. With less than two weeks until the UK is supposed to be leaving the European Union, the final result still hangs in the balance and protesters gathered in their hundreds of thousands to make political leaders take notice and to give the British public a vote on the final Brexit deal, with the aim to revoke Article 50. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Tony Hall, director general at BBC, to step down this summer

BBC Director General Tony Hall arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

Fianna Fail leader urges caution as poll puts party 12 points ahead

Michael Martin, leader of Fianna Fail, speaks to the media, with party colleague, Michael McGrath, TD, (left) in Dublin after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed Ireland's general election. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA.

WILL SELF: Why I remain a Brexit agnostic

Demonstrators hold placards and EU flags as they take part in a march against Brexit. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP).

The film pioneer that history almost forgot

The early French cinematographer Georges Melies playing the role of a magician with a female assistant. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

What Britain can learn from Ireland

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who Bonnie Greer describes as 'formidable'. Picture: ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images

The clues to a Lib Dem recovery lie in a close look at their election results

Former Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson on election night. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Where Aussie rock rules - a journey through Sydney's musical history

AC/DC at Shepperton Studios in 1976. Picture: Martyn Goddard/Corbis via Getty Images.

Forza Fed: Remembering Italy's daring director Fellini

Director Federico Fellini behind the scenes of the United Artist movie

A tale of two clubs - the history behind AC Milan and Inter

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 14: Fans of AC Milan show their support during the Serie A match between FC Inter and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 14, 2010 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Remembering Terry-Thomas - Britain's favourite rotter

English actor-comedian Terry-Thomas, real name Thomas Terry Hoar-Stevens, demonstrates how an exhausted husband slaves late into the night, to keep his wife in idleness and luxury. Picture: Bert Hardy/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Podcast: What's wrong with Big Ben bing bong, ping pong?

Get our free, weekly podcast from The New European every Friday morning.

The worse things get the sooner we will rejoin the EU

Issue 177 of The New European asked what next for the pro-European movement?

Jess Phillips says Labour must tell voters 'the truth' on big issues of the day

Jess Phillips is running to be Labour leader. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

MANDRAKE: Tory donors flee to Cyprus to retain links to the EU

Sir James Dyson pictured with the former chancellor George Osborne. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Most Read

A Brexit Party MEP just complained that leaving the EU leaves UK with no representation

Brexit Party MEP June Mummery. Photograph: Stuart Anderson/Archant.

John Bercow claims Remain could have stopped Brexit in October if politicians had worked together

Former speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Pro-Brexit Tory minister says it’s ‘essential’ free movement is protected

Nigel Adams speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Remainer takes apart the Brexit celebrations in just 90 seconds

Remaniacs podcast host Alex Andreou. Photograph: talkRADIO.

Wetherspoon’s to cut price of drinks from Brexit day claiming it will help friendship with EU

Tim Martin, Chairman of JD Wetherspoon with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London. Photo: Henry Nicholls / PA

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.