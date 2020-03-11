Boris Johnson's fiancée denies media reports PM will give away dog

Carrie Symonds, partner of Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative leader Boris Johnson, holds their dog, a Jack Russell-cross named Dilyn. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP). Archant

Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson's fiancée, has denied media reports that the prime minister wants Dilyn the dog to be rehomed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Times reports that the Jack Russell adopted by Johnson and Symonds from a Welsh rescue centre could be rehomed in the summer when the couple have their first child.

The dog is said to have been a 'sickly animal' with one Whitehall source telling the newspaper: 'I'm not sure that dog is going to make it through the next reshuffle.'

The same source claimed that the pair had grown tired of the mess that was created in the apartment above Number 11 Downing Street.

'For a while there was dog shit everywhere in the flat,' they added.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

But Symonds has refuted the media report, claiming that the allegations are untrue.

'What a load of total crap!' she tweeted. 'There has never been a happier, healthier and more loved dog than our Dilyn.'

She added: 'The people behind this story should be ashamed of themselves.'

MORE: Boris Johnson has been sold a pup over his dog strategy

A Downing Street source said 'it's completely untrue that there are plans for him to be rehomed', and added Dilyn was in 'great shape'.