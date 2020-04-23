Latest The New European

We must not fall into a clap trap over the NHS

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 April 2020

An NHS worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

An NHS worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

The weekly ‘clap for our carers’ ritual provides a much-needed moment of gratitude and community. But LIZ GERERD wonders where it might lead.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Nurses outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, to salute local heroes during the nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.Nurses outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, to salute local heroes during the nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

It’s 8 o’clock on Thursday. Time to stand on the doorstep and bang a saucepan. It’s part of the lockdown rules, now.

We all want to show our appreciation for care workers who put themselves in danger to save our loved ones. But how swiftly has a round of applause metamorphosed into a voracious monster requiring ever greater and grander declarations of admiration.

As with everything related to the coronavirus, we came to this late. Sold as a yoga teacher’s flash of inspiration that took off, it was really an idea pinched from continental cities that had been paying nightly homage in the same way for weeks. Still, that first week created a feelgood moment, especially with the little Cambridges, the Beckhams and James Bond joining in. No one was too grand to show humility in the face of “true” heroes (or too modest not to video themselves doing so).

There, too, at the beginning, were a sickly Boris and Rishi, socially distanced in Downing Street, while Jezza rallied his disciples in Islington. Cynical political photo-opportunity or PR necessity? If it were the former that first Thursday, it has certainly since become the latter. Fiona Bruce would now get more flak if she started Thursday night’s Question Time without a token clap than if she appeared poppyless to read the November news.

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PAPeople have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

On two successive Thursdays, the Sun devoted its entire front page to instructing readers to “applaud NHS heroes” – at a time when those very heroes were begging for gowns and visors to shield them from the virus and for tests to determine whether they had already been infected. Which did the Sun think mattered most to doctors and nurses: PPE, Covid tests or clapping?

We reached peak nonsense last week, when scores of people gathered on Westminster Bridge to cheer doctors and nurses – and simultaneously risk adding to their workload – while police who are supposed to enforce social distancing mingled with the throng and joined in.

You may also want to watch:

Thus, egged on by newspapers keen both to deflect attention from government failings and to find positives in a crisis, we have managed to turn an outpouring of love for ultra-tired, ultra-scared NHS staff into a weekly street party; a massive virtue-signalling exercise that makes people desperate to “do something” and feel better about themselves.

If we wanted simply to show gratitude, there are more tangible ways. Like the people in Wigan who painted a personalised parking space on the street outside a nurse’s house. Or by offering a practical service, by sewing scrubs, by making sure health worker neighbours get fresh produce, or just by leaving flowers, wine or chocolates on the doorstep.

Some do all of those things and more; others feel that clapping is all they can offer. To some of us, the ritual is over-sentimental, a bit of showing off that is perhaps not quite British. But such jaded cynicism is to miss an important side benefit: the huge collateral bonus of a moment of community in a time of isolation; a weekly coming together, akin to the Sunday church service of a century ago. The Thursday clap-in remains a golden opportunity for people who have been cooped up to get out into the open, see human beings other than their families, and release some endorphins. The “thank you” posters recognise that society’s debt is not just to carers, but also to supermarket workers, binmen, delivery drivers and posties. This isn’t simply for “the angels”; it’s for all of us. We really are all in this mess together.

But for how long? At what point along the squashed sombrero curve does the clapping stop? When deaths are down to double figures? When lockdown is over and we’re back to normal? That could mean a year of Thursday pan-bashing that will rapidly descend into something as meaningless as a minute’s applause and black armbands for a recently-deceased football director that neither players nor fans have heard of.

For now, though, the race is on to find new and better ways to honour our Covid champions, starting with a knighthood for Captain Tom, the fundraising zimmer-frame marathon man. The Mirror was the first to suggest giving health workers medals. That seemed a fair idea but, with a thousand new cases a day and urgent concerns about testing, PPE, and lockdown policing, it jarred to see the paper squander a precious daily briefing question trying to lure Dominic Raab into endorsing the initiative. It didn’t quite work, but the next day’s front page still shouted “Give them all a medal”.

Fast forward a couple of weeks and the Sun was upping the ante, calling for carers to be awarded the George Cross. Put the two ideas together and it’s easy to envisage a “campaign medal” for nurses and the George Cross for consultants.

Now we have moved on to calls for a minute’s silence for NHS staff who died caring for Covid patients. We absolutely need to pay our respects, but isn’t it a bit early? What about the others who will die before this pandemic is over? Is it to become another weekly/annual memorial? And talking of memorials, the Express is this week asking for a “national monument” to be built to “honour their sacrifice”.

For the moment, health workers don’t need badges, gongs or monuments. They need to be equipped to do their job safely. And they need the press to make sure they are – or find out the reason why not – rather than conduct an homage auction. Or order readers to clap. People can make that call for themselves.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Keir Starmer wants conclusion to Labour probe ‘in months’ to rebuild party

Sir Keir Starmer, now leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

We must not fall into a clap trap over the NHS

An NHS worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

MANDRAKE: How Boris Johnson is spoilt for choice for places to stay during coronavirus recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

We need to give the NHS more than just applause

NHS workers during the weekly claps for carers. Picture: PA

Cabinet minister admits it’s ‘dreadful’ more care workers are not being tested for coronavirus

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis admits

The upsides of the fall in oil prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Picture:ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

20 ways the government can improve its messaging over coronavirus

British Retail Consortium Chief Executive Helen Dickinson, Environment Secretary George Eustice and National Medical Director at NHS England Stephen Powis during the press conference at 10 Downing Street. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Majority of public think government has poorly handled coronavirus PPE situation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives ahead of the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The road ahead must be both fairer and greener

A virtually empty Broadway in New York City on Easter Sunday. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Government rebutting ‘around 70 pieces of false information about coronavirus a week’

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Half of Brits don’t care if Northern Ireland leaves the UK

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: The Peace Bridge crosses the River Foyle in sight of The Guildhall building on January 30, 2013 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. A year of events have started as Derry celebrates being the UK City of Culture for 2013. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

George Osborne says country’s ‘health’ dependent on appointment of an acting PM

Former chancellor George Osborne says the 'health' of the nations lays on the government appointing an acting prime minister . Photograph: LBC.

British scientists don’t know if ‘long-lasting immunity’ to coronavirus is possible

Technicians during the opening of the new Covid-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson’s legacy will be defined by bluster and half-truths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the Welsh Conservative Party Conference in the Llangollen Pavilion in north Wales. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Care minister Helen Whately in another ‘car crash’ interview after giving ‘wrong’ numbers over coronavirus deaths

Tory care minister Helen Whately has been accused of giving ‘wrong’ numbers of frontline coronavirus deaths during another ‘car crash’ interview.

Labour leader Keir Starmer to take on Dominic Raab face to face in PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take on the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, in the first round of PMQs since Easter. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Deliveries of PPE for NHS staff arrive from Turkey and Burma

PPE equipment is in short supply. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Matt Hancock dismisses claims ‘political decision’ prevented UK joining EU scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Lib Dems urge Priti Patel to offer foreign NHS workers right to remain after coronavirus

Around 2,800 overseas NHS workers face going home in 12 months if they are not offered the right to remain; Peter Byrne

Senior Tory admits government could face ‘Chilcot-esque’ inquiry after coronavirus epidemic

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said he expects members of his own government will face a 'Chilcot-esque' inquiry at the end of the coronavirus epidemic; Channel 4

Boris Johnson pauses rest to telephone Donald Trump to thank him for messages of support

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Coronavirus exposes the Brexit myth that Britain can ‘go it alone’

Delegates hold

Radio presenter confronts former Tory health minister for ‘misleading listeners’ over budgets

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari confronting former health minister Nicola Blackwood over PHE £4.51 billion budget

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is more focused on the US election than tackling coronavirus, Piers Morgan claims

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Boris Johnson supporter spectacularly fails to defend PM over coronavirus response

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Heavy use of hand sanitisers could boost antimicrobial resistance

A man uses hand sanitiser gel. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Priti Patel faces legal action over bullying allegations

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Tony Blair calls on Boris Johnson to appoint a coronavirus minister to offer ‘100% focus’ on response

Tony Blair on Sky News

Coronavirus: Calls from journalists for an end to the lockdown are out of step with public opinion

Newspapers displayed at a local shop the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Music and hedonism in Tel Aviv

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, the winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, performs during a dress rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. Picture: Vyacheslav Prokofyev\TASS via Getty Images

Michael Gove admits Boris Johnson missed five Cobra meetings but says he was not required

Michael Gove is questioned about Boris Johnson skipping coronavirus cobra meetings. Photograph: BBC.

Don’t leave the tough questions over coronavirus for the inquests and inquiries

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo.

The book to transport you during lockdown

Church of St John the Divine, Kaneo, Lake Ohrid, Macedonia. Built on a bluff overlooking the lake, this church was built in the 13th century. Picture: Vivienne Sharp/Heritage Images/Getty Images

How a film about the Iranian Embassy siege was spoiled by Britsploitation

Lewis Collins practising stunts for his new role as Captain Skellen in Euan Lloyd's film 'Who Dares Wins'. Picture: Central Press/Getty Images

Timescale for coronavirus vaccination remains ‘very difficult’ to predict says leading vaccinologist

Vaccinologist Sarah Gilbert appeared on Andrew Marr today, April 19, to discuss the progress made with a coronavirus vaccine. Picture: The BBC

Niall Griffiths: My Croatian saviour

Niall Griffiths has fond memories of Croatia, pictured here Split. Picture: Public Domain Pictures

WILL SELF: How the lockdown is bringing London’s history back to life

Two walkers observing social distancing in Alexandra Palace, North London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

Josip Broz Tito’s secret Balkan island

Josip Broz Tito, centre, entertains on the island of Brioni, 1952. His guests are Yugoslav army chief Colonel General Kocha Popovich, left, and Yugoslav partisan military leader Vladimir Dedijer. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Government shelves Priti Patel’s immigration bill during coronavirus outbreak

Home Secretary Priti Patel's immigration bill was removed from the order paper on Tuesday. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

British diplomat admits ‘political decision’ not to join EU bulk-buy scheme not ‘e-mail error’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford technology Park in Bedfordshire. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times/PA.

Boris Johnson has gone from a ‘very, very strong position’ to a weak one, says polling expert

Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.