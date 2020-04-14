Dominic Cumming back in Downing Street and ignoring social distancing rules
PUBLISHED: 13:56 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 14 April 2020
Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings is back in Downing Street after recovering from coronavirus.
Downing Street officials were questioned by journalists wondering why Cummings appeared to be back and ignoring the government’s own advice over COVID-19.
They reported that he was not maintaining a two-metre distance from fellow aide Cleo Watson.
But the prime minister’s official spokesperson simply said: “He is back in Number 10 and working today.”
The spokesman said “everybody in Number 10 continues to practice social distancing, which means staying two metres apart wherever possible”.
Cummings was last seen almost two weeks doing a “runner” from Downing Street after Johnson tested positive for the illness. A day later it was reported he was showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Over the weekend a Tory MP blamed the “macho” attitude at the heart of government for key officials becoming ill with coronavirus.
