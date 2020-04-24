Latest The New European

Dominic Cummings and Vote Leave ally sit on ‘secret’ scientific coronavirus group

PUBLISHED: 18:49 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:18 24 April 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings and his assistant Cleo Watson arrive in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

A leaked list of those that sit on Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE)’s group advising the government on coronavirus has revealed that both Dominic Cummings and a data scientist from the Vote Leave campaign are in attendance.

The Guardian reports that both Boris Johnson’s chief political adviser and Ben Warner, a data scientist who worked on the Vote Leave campaign during the EU referendum, have been in attendance of meetings as far back as February.

Such reports are expected to raise question about SAGE’s political independence when ministers claim that they are “following the science”.

Cummings and Warner were said to both be in attendance at a key meeting at a March meeting when a lockdown was ordered over Covid-19.

There have been questions as to why the government has refused to release the minutes of such meetings to support decision making, with membership of the group and its advice being kept from public.

According to the 2011 Code of Practice for Scientific Advisory Committees, minute takers do not need to release the names members in official documentation, calling into question motives to withhold that information.

Sir Patrick Vallance, Boris Johnson’s chief scientific advisor, had promised to disclose names with the permission of meeting-goers and other supporting documents at the end of the coronavirus epidemic.

But Professor Chris Witty, the chief medial officer, suggested revealing the names of those on the group could boost confidence in the advice.

Revelations that Cummings sits in on the meeting alongside Warner, who is said to have more recently worked on the Tory Party general election, has raised further questions.

“If you are giving science advice, your advice should be free of any political bias,” former government chief scientific adviser Sir David King told the newspaper. “That is just so critically important.”

Downing Street did not deny the allegations claiming that government officials often attend.

A spokesperson said: “Expert participants often vary for each meeting according to which expertise is required. A number of representatives from government departments and No 10 attend also.”

Number 10 previously dismissed a report that Cummings had suggested advocating “herd immunity”, after a newspaper claimed he had outlined the government response as “herd immunity, protect the economy, and if that means some pensioners die, too bad.”

Acting Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said it added to the need for a public inquiry on the government’s handling on coronavirus.

He said: “The coronavirus crisis is leaving the most vulnerable at risk. The public needs to have confidence that it is expert advice that is guiding government decisions, not dubious political advisers. The lack of transparency is an absolute outrage.   “To get to the truth and to give Boris Johnson the opportunity to answer some serious questions, it is clear that there will need to be an independent inquiry to officially review the government’s response to the pandemic.” 

