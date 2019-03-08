Latest The New European

JAMES BALL: Just what is Dominic Cummings' cunning Baldrick strategy?

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 October 2019

Boris Johnson's special advisor, Dominic Cummings. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

Boris Johnson's special advisor, Dominic Cummings. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

Archant

Dominic Cummings' schemes seem less convincing than those of Blackadder's Baldrick. So what exactly is the Number 10 masterplan? Asks JAMES BALL

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Dominic Cummings' plots are are as sophisticated as a Baldrick stratagem. Picture: ArchantDominic Cummings' plots are are as sophisticated as a Baldrick stratagem. Picture: Archant

Just as the flaws of any cunning plan hatched by Baldrick on behalf of his master Blackadder would be swiftly exposed, so too are the machinations of Dominic Cummings, on behalf of his boss, Boris Johnson, rapidly unravelling as their details emerge.

For months, ministers, outriders and "Number 10 sources" have briefed that there's a masterplan in place - to secure a deal, to secure no-deal, to make no-deal work, to circumvent parliament, to avoid the Benn Act, or to do any number of other things.

The only issue, most ministers would continue, was that they personally didn't know what it was. A few - keen to look savvier - took the riskier line that, of course, they knew what the plan for some particular course of action was, but that it was far too secret to be shared with the voters (or, apparently, their cabinet colleagues).

The rest of us were therefore left to suppose the plan resided in the head of the man referred to as Boris Johnson's brain: Dominic Cummings. And then the Spectator published online earlier this week what it claimed to be a nearly 800-word message from a "Number 10 source", instantly and almost universally recognised to be Dominic Cummings by members of the lobby.

Some observers noted with surprise that someone in a senior Number 10 role had written a text message - or a WhatsApp, opinions were split - numbering more than 750 words, more than most people would ever write on a messaging app. Those more familiar with Cummings were astonished he'd written something so short.

The contents, alas, were close to an incoherent mess. Rather than revealing the government had a plan for negotiations or for no-deal, the message was a collection of barely-connected soundbites and empty threats - perhaps capable of winning a domestic media cycle, but nothing that would impress any EU negotiator.

Which is a shame, as, taken at face value, that's supposedly who the government are trying to impress. Essentially, our "senior Number 10 aide" reveals that the secret plan to circumvent the Benn Act - which requires the prime minister to request an extension to Article 50 if he hasn't agreed a deal by the middle of this month - is to comply with it, but make it really obvious they don't want to.

This will come as shocking news to absolutely no-one, given that the leaders on the continent are perfectly capable of watching British television, reading UK news websites, and tuning into parliament, if they really wish to depress themselves.

You may also want to watch:

Any of the above would have given subtle clues that the government didn't want to seek an extension - such as their endless pronunciations on the media that they wouldn't seek an extension, their £100 million advertising campaign insisting the UK would leave on October 31, their voting against a bill to seek an extension, their threatening to break the law rather than obey the mandate of that bill, and their multiple attempts to seek an election rather than an extension.

Somewhere, in that morass of ambiguous signals, EU leaders have already ascertained Johnson doesn't want an extension. Given that, it's not especially clear what effect Johnson  and Cummings reiterating that point is going to have. As EU leaders regard it, there's a decent chance neither of  them will still be in position by the  end of the year - you never know your luck.

It's here, then, that Cummings would need a brilliant next step to his plan, which is unlucky for him. The next phase of his message warned that the UK would punish any country which granted an extension to Article 50, and favour any which moved to block it.

This comes with several problems. The first of which is that the UK is one country out of 28 in the EU, and only shares a land border with one other EU nation. Anyone working overly hard to favour the UK risks angering 26 other countries - and they're all capable of doing the maths.

Secondly, the point of the EU - which Cummings appears to have somehow forgotten - is that it is a trading bloc. It's simply impossible for one country within that bloc to be granted a trade deal or similar arrangement that wouldn't benefit the others, too.

Getting a good deal by playing nations against each other - remember when German car builders were going to deliver Brexit? - didn't work in 2016, and is just as impossible now. Short of encouraging Brexiteer boycotts of Dutch tulips, Cummings is making an empty threat - and the EU knows it.

Cummings is left with the threat that after an election, the Conservatives would just seek no-deal and be done with it - the current unacceptable offer wouldn't be made again. Should the Conservatives find themselves with a majority and a five-year term before facing the voters again, are we really to believe they'd feel obliged to take an option they clearly believe is worse than their deal? The EU will find their chances.

Johnson - ever the journalist - and Cummings are good at making headlines. But good headlines don't make good strategies, at least in the long term. But for now, it might just work -- it's only got to last until an early election before falling apart. That's Cummings' real cunning plan. And so far at least, despite the chaos and the humiliations, it's working.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

There is now a Brexit disco concept album and it's really listenable

The Hustle by Article 54 takes Brexiteer catchphrases and puts them to shimmering disco tunes. Picture: Article 54

JAMES BALL: Just what is Dominic Cummings' cunning Baldrick strategy?

Boris Johnson's special advisor, Dominic Cummings. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

Lives are at risk in a no-deal Brexit, says top government health adviser

Former government chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies has said the government cannot guarantee lives will not be lost as a result of medical shortages in a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Archive/PA Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson is a journalist who can't get his story straight

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: The pig ignorant politics of Boris Johnson

Michael White looks at Boris Johnson's Brexit leadership as the company that manufactured the 'Boris bus', Wrightbus, is posied to go into administration. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Wire/PA Images

British expat in Portugal voted for Brexit to stop freedom of movement

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Candidates for Commons speaker after Bercow clash over breastfeeding question

John Bercow is dragged to the speaker's chair as he is re-elected to the post. New candidates for the position have disagreed about whether breastfeeding should be allowed in the house. Picture: PA

Fleet of more than 170 buses to bring marchers to People's Vote protest

More than 170 coaches (which may or may not say 'Bollocks to Brexit' on them) will be taking protesters from all over the UK to the Final Say march on October 19. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Archive/PA Images

Judges postpone decision on Brexit extension letter until after deadline

Boris Johnson faces the final battle of Brexit as MPs return to parliament. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Stockpile L'Occitane, Veuve Clicquot and Evian for a no-deal Brexit, says Tatler

Royal Ascot racegoers. Will they be stockpiling Veuve Clicquot for a no-deal Brexit? Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

WILL SELF: Brexit's divisiveness crushes our other differences into insignificance

The Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, where Will Self's trip across the city came to an end. Picture: Ross Gilmore/Getty Images

Politicians slam 'xenophobic bile' about Angela Merkel from pro-Brexit Twitter account

The original image from Leave.EU and one Twitter users mocked up in response. Photograph: Twitter.

Keir Starmer lashes out at PM for blaming everyone but himself for Brexit failures

Sir Keir Starmer lashed out at the government's EU negotiations. Picture: Parliament TV

Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal is so ludicrous the EU asked if there was some mistake

Boris Johnson meeting Angela Merkel in August. His most recent proposals to adjust the backstop raised eyebrows among EU negotiators, it has been reported. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit now at a 'farcical level' as toilet roll company admits stock could struggle

An electronic display showing a 'Get ready for Brexit' government advert in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Factory worker tells James O'Brien how rightwing tabloids skew workers' opinions

James O'Brien said 21-year-old Henry had 'made his day' with his critique of the Sun and the Daily Mail. Picture: LBC

Donald Tusk hits out at Boris Johnson's Brexit 'stupid blame game'

Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Majority of EU citizens polled don't want to extend Article 50

EU flags (Photograph: PA)

Amber Rudd: Jeremy Corbyn in No.10 is worse than a no-deal Brexit

Amber Rudd spoke about keeping a no-deal option on the table on Newsnight. Picture: BBC

Scottish court set to hear appeal over Brexit extension letter

Jo Maugham QC delivers a statement to the media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Why short is almost always sweet when it comes to language

'Cuppa', in the sense of 'a cup of tea', is now recognised as a word in its own right by the Oxford English Dictionary. Picture: PA Images

Tory party chairman mocked for drawing graphs to explain Brexit strategy

James Cleverly's explanation for why Brexit must be done by October 31st. Photograph: Twitter.

Academic resigns from government panel after appointees screened for their Brexit views

The Home Office has been accused of politically vetting candidates to an independent advisory panel on drugs, including by screening candidates for their views on Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Jennifer Arcuri denies ever getting favours from Boris Johnson

Jennifer Arcuri, the businesswoman and close friend of Boris Johnson who received business assistance during his time as London Mayor. Picture: Youtube

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

US president Donald Trump and Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The new book telling the cruel story of Alzheimer's

French writer Annie Ernaux, who has penned 'I Remain In Darkness'. Picture: Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

A City in Music: Favela funk in Rio

Brazilian youngsters enjoy a

Remember the Brexit 50p? 'No coins have actually been minted'

An early design of the ill-fated (so far) 'Brexit 50p'. Picture: HM Treasury

My anchovy odyssey: Visiting the Italian town where the divisive fish is king

Monterosso, Italy, was the perfect destination for James Brown to indulge his passion for anchovies. Picture: Getty Images

The artists who recorded Amsterdam's gilded moment

Gerrit Berckheyde's 'View of Amsterdam', c.1675. Picture: Collection of Brasenose College, Oxford

Under the influence: The lightning-quick rise of Insta fashion brand Boohoo

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP's firm featured in 'Brexit readiness' video days after mocking preparations

Brexit Party MEP Lance Anisfeld. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Three decades on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin atop The Berlin Wall on November 12, 1989. Picture: Getty Images

How I helped England win the Rugby World Cup

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the last gasp drop-goal that won England the Rugby World Cup against Australia in 2003. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Stage Review: Blood Wedding

Blood Wedding. Photograph: Contributed/Marc Brenner.

The New European poll of the week on caretakers, conferences and coffee cups

Journalist takes down 'vacuous talking head' in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

'Ireland owes this country nothing' - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Boris Johnson’s claims on nuclear fusion leave scientists baffled

The then chancellor George Osborne (centre) with Boris Johnson (left) looking through microscopes during a visit with Jeremy Hunt (right). Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

Politicians slam ‘xenophobic bile’ about Angela Merkel from pro-Brexit Twitter account

The original image from Leave.EU and one Twitter users mocked up in response. Photograph: Twitter.

Brexit Party founder says Farage will ‘fill the streets with immigrants’

Catherine Blaiklock, who founded the Brexit Party. Picture: Antony Kelly/EDP

British expat in Portugal voted for Brexit to stop freedom of movement

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Boris Johnson’s plan to ‘squat’ in Downing Street crosses the ‘threshold of insanity’, claims Heseltine

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy