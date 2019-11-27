Dominic Cummings claims 'polls tighter than expected' in new blog post

Senior Boris Johnson aide Dominic Cummings faces questions over whether he has been breaking government rules to help the Tory election campaign.

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings has warned the general election is 'much tighter' than the opinion polls suggest with the "very real possibility" of another hung parliament.

In a message to Brexit supporters on his blog, Cummings said that without a Conservative majority on December 12 the other parties would combine to prevent Britain leaving the EU.

"You will see many polls in the coming days. Some will say Boris will win. Trust me, as someone who has worked on lots of campaigns, things are MUCH tighter than they seem and there is a very real possibility of a hung parliament," he said.

"Without a majority, the nightmare continues. ALL other MPs will gang together to stop Brexit and give EU citizens the vote. It's that simple."

Cummings also warned that a vote for the Brexit Party (BP) in seats the Conservatives need to win could hand them to Labour.

"If Leave supporters vote for the BP, then many of these seats will go to Corbyn, maybe by just a few hundred votes," he said.

"Imagine how cross you will be if you vote BP then see the results and realise that the BP has simply split the Leave vote and you've helped put a pro-EU Corbyn supporter in parliament."

The comments come as Boris Johnson appeared to be avoiding further media scrutiny by failing to commit to an interview with Andrew Neil.