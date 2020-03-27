Video

Dominic Cummings does ‘a runner’ from Downing Street after PM’s coronavirus diagnosis

Dominic Cummings runs away from Downing Street after Boris Johnson's coronavirus diagnosis. Photograph: Sky. Archant

After Boris Johnson and health secretary Matt Hancock tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s key adviser was seen running away from Downing Street.

Cummings, who was reported last month to have said that it was “too bad” if pensioners die from COVID-19 until he saw fresh science, was seen scarpering from his workplace after the diagnosis was announced to the public.

The top aide, who is orchestrating the government’s message during the crisis, was seen dashing out of the door in a green jacket carrying a large laptop bag as he headed out of Downing Street towards the back gate to exit.

The footage was broadcast by Sky News with the station’s political editor Sam Coates describing the scenes to the presenter on-air.

“You will have people like Dominic Cummings effectively the senior adviser to the prime minister who has also been chairing many key meetings.

“You can see him there running across Downing Street itself and out the back gate.

“He, as I understand, has been avoiding the tube in recent weeks because he has been particularly cautious trying to make sure he doesn’t get it.

“But he is just one of many, many people.”

Host Sarah Hewson noted: “It almost looks as if Dominic Cummings was doing a runner from Downing Street there, didn’t it?”

Johnson is now said to be isolating for seven days after the positive diagnosis, something he learned at around midnight yesterday evening.

Downing Street denied the claims from a newspaper report last weekend that Cummings had said the government’s initial strategy was “herd immunity, protect the economy, and if that means some pensioners die, too bad.”.

A fellow Vote Leave chief has been lined up to replace Cummings if he contracts the coronavirus, with Dominic Raab likely to replace Johnson if his illness gets worse.