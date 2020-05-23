Dominic Cummings breached lockdown rules more than once

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Sunday newspapers have alleged that Boris Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings breached lockdown rules more than once.

New testimonies in the Observer and Sunday Mirror claim that Cummings was spotted back in Durham on April 19 - days after he was back at work having recovered from the virus.

This was at the point that the country was under full lockdown, with the government advice that people should stay at home.

The New European reported how he was avoiding social distancing measures on his return to work on April 14.

Ministers had spent the day insisting that Cummings had stayed in his property in Durham once he arrived there, after travelling to seek the support of his extended family.

But eyewitness testimonies report that he was seen in Bernard Castle - 30 miles from Durham - on Easter Sunday.

And then another local couple saw him walking out in Houghall Woods near his parents’ home on April 19 after he had returned to work.

They said: “We were shocked and surprised to see him because the last time we did was earlier in the week in Downing Street.

“We thought ‘He’s not supposed to be here during the lockdown’. We thought ‘What double standards, one rule for him as a senior adviser to the prime minister and another for the rest of us’.”

Cummings was said to have spoken to the couple, saying: “Aren’t the bluebells lovely” before going on his way”.

The Brexiteer told reporters earlier: “I behaved reasonably and legally.”

When a reporter suggested to him it did not look good, he replied: “Who cares about good looks?

“It’s a question of doing the right thing. It’s not about what you guys think.”

Transport secretary Grant Shapps, speaking at the daily Downing Street Covid-19 briefing, said Boris Johnson “provides Mr Cummings with his full support.”

But SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said the adviser “must” be sacked.

He wrote on Twitter: “It is clear that Boris Johnson must sack Dominic Cummings.

“When the PMs top advisor ignores the government’s instruction to the public not to engage in non-essential travel he has to leave office. Immediately.”