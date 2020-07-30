Dominic Cummings damaged spirit of coronavirus lockdown, study confirms

PUBLISHED: 10:40 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 30 July 2020

Senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

A study has found that the lockdown helped to heal some divisions in the country in early March, but this was dissipated by Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser travelling to Durham.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The research, by think tank British Future, found that new community spirit had been fostered across Britain during the lockdown, with people starting to get to know neighbours and carry out acts of kindness on strangers.

The document noted that Britons had come together within communities after all of the divisions created by the Brexit referendum for the first time, typified by the weekly clap for carers event.

But researchers found that the strong sense of unity had started to dissipate by mid-May when Dominic Cummings broke the rules to head to Durham.

The study was carried out using surveys, diaries and interviews across Britain in early March and late May and June, and found that while the pandemic had made the UK less divided, it was dissipated by the controversy surrounding the Number 10 adviser.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Jill Rutter, the author of the report, said: “There’s a risk that past divides are re-emerging as society starts to reopen. The shared experience of lockdown made many people feel more connected to their neighbours and local community. Now that sense of togetherness is starting to fray. The good news is that people would rather we kept hold of it.”

The document notes that participants grew “noticeably anger” about politicians after the Cummings revelations, but that the issue was less divisive than some claimed, with most united against the Brexiteer.

You may also want to watch:

The study notes: “The perception that the prime minister’s adviser, Dominic Cummings, had broken lockdown rules was a highly salient issue that appeared to damage trust in politicians.”

It added: “It was not, however, as divisive an incident as might be thought. Most people, irrespective of their political views, appeared to disapprove of Cummings’ action.”

Shortly after, they also found that there was a perception that “some groups of people were not observing social distancing rules”, creating more division amongst those around the country.

Further division was created by Westminster going a separate way to devolved administrations in reopening the economy, as further splits between wealth and age groups.

“As the lockdown rules were lifted such perceptions grew more intense. It also became more obvious that different sectors of society were experiencing the Covid-19 crisis very differently,” it explained.

The researchers have now called on policy makers to “make healing social divides a priority” and to “commit to a practical agenda”.

“Building a kinder and more socially connected society is not a job for government alone,” it said.

“Every sector - education, business, sport, civil society and faith - can make their own contribution to bridging social divide.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Council fed up with failings of government’s coronavirus track-and-trace programme launches its own

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street on NHS test and trace. Photograph: Downing Street/PA.

John Lewis: The giant who made ‘good trouble’

John Lewis, stands on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala, in, 2015. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Why we all should be concerned about the Brexit risk to the NHS

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Boris Johnson cannot win the battle for the union

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to members of the crew on the Carvela at Stromness Harbour, in Scotland. Photo: Robert Perry - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

How Nicola Sturgeon is raining on Boris Johnson’s Brexit parade

How Nicola Sturgeon is raining on Boris Johnson’s Brexit parade. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

MANDRAKE: Whistleblowers can’t trust newspapers where Boris Johnson has friends

Intelligence and Security Committee chair Julian Lewis during an Urgent Question in the House of Commons; Twitter

How quarantine chaos has exposed Boris Johnson again

Passengers wearing a face mask at Manchester Airport in Manchester. Photo: Anthony Devlin

Should the north be the new home of parliament?

Palace of Westminster, which contains the House of Commons and House of Lords. Photo: Steve Parsons

Medical chief warns government is not doing enough to stop second wave of coronavirus in Britain

The council chair of the British Medical Association has slammed Boris Johnson over

Heathrow boss warns ‘global Britain’ is becoming ‘nothing more than a campaign slogan’

Heathrow airport chief executive John Holland-Kaye warned ministers, including PM Boris Johnson, on the economic turmoil Britain faces if a passenger testing regime isn't in place soon; Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Brexiteer Annunziata Rees-Mogg slammed over ‘insensitive’ comments on food poverty

Annunziata Rees-Mogg, former MEP for the Brexit Party, addresses party members and delegates; Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

UK’s plan to boost customs officials after Brexit is ‘flawed’ industry figures warn

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announced £700m in border control measures in July; PA media

James O’Brien slams government over announcement that workers must to return to the office

James O'Brien; LBC, Twitter

Brexit to cause ‘double shock’ for UK economy regardless of deal, study finds

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks CEO of Worcester Bosch, Carl Arntzen (right) during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA.

Westminster accused of ‘dragging its feet’ on combatting racism in the UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Government launches job ad for official to start preparations on a coronavirus inquiry

Sir Patrick Vallance, government chief scientific advisor, giving evidence as he attends a session of the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee; House of Commons

Grant Shapps cuts short holiday in Spain after being caught up in quarantine debacle

Transport secretary Grant Shapps who is currently taking a break in Spain and will have to self-isolate for 14 days on his return after the UK's most popular holiday destination was struck off the safe list of travel destinations on Saturday;: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Government accused of leaving non-English speakers behind with lack of translated coronavirus messaging

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19); PA video

More than half of public do not trust Boris Johnson’s government with coronavirus advice

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Tollgate Medical Centre; Evening Standard/Jeremy Selwyn/PA Wire

Transport minister to be summoned before parliament over Spain quarantine row

Houses of Parliament in Westminster; Tim Ireland/PA Wire

Former Brexit minister claims EU trade talks are in a ‘much better position’ than six months ago

David Davis speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson’s government ‘desperate’ for Donald Trump to lose next election

US President Donald Trump (front) with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (centre left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre right). Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

POLL: Will Boris Johnson secure a Brexit trade deal before December 31?

Then MP Boris Johnson, now Britain's prime minister, at a Vote Leave event; Ben Birchall/PA.

Tony Blair calls for an investigation into Russian involvement in Brexit referendum

Former prime minister Tony Blair. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

48 hour ‘walkout’ of Twitter to take place over failure to take action over anti-Semitism

An image being used to promote the #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate walkout on Twitter. Photograph: Twitter.

More than 1,000 submissions sent to cross-party inquiry assessing government’s coronavirus response

Lib Dem leadership contender Layla Moran drives inquiry into government’s coronavirus response. Photo: Sky News.

Grant Shapps caught up in government’s ‘shambolic’ quarantine announcement after he jetted to Spain

Transport secretary Grant Shapps on Sky News; Sky News, Twitter

WILL SELF: Is this the end of the theatre as we know it?

Lee Evans (as Clov) and Michael Gambon (as Hamm) in the production 'Endgame' at the Albery Theatre in London in 2004. Picture: robbie jack/Corbis via Getty Images

The Stasi spy who stayed in the cold

The archive of the Stasi - the former east German secret police - in Berlin. Picture: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Great European Lives: Maria Szymanowska – the pioneering Polish pianist

Portrait of Maria Szymanowska (1789-1831), 1816. Found in the Collection of Biblioteka Narodowa, Warszawa. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

JAMES BALL: Putin doesn’t have to have the last laugh over the Russia report

Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't have to have the last laugh, says James Ball. Picture: ALEXEY DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Nigel Farage’s attempts to spark another ‘Brexit’ in Italy

Gianluigi Paragone, the former Five Star Movement senator who is heading up the new 'No Europe for Italy' party. Picture: Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

The Welsh farm which hosted Queen, Ozzy Osborne and Coldplay

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andre Csillag/REX/Shutterstock (442648h) FREDDIE MERCURY WITH JOHN DEACON, ROGER TAYLOR AND BRIAN MAY AT ROCKFIELD STUDIOS - 1975 VARIOUS QUEEN

Imbalance of power – where does the UK stand on the international stage?

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, during a press conference at Lancaster House in central London. Photograph: Peter Summers/PA.

STAR TURNS: Fay Wray’s big break with a tall, dark and... hairy leading man

Canadian-born actress Fay Wray in scene from King Kong,' directed by Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack, 1933. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Bawdiness of the Bard – The possibly rude origin of Shakespeare’s surname

William Shakespeare. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

The unfriendly Olympic games

(Original Caption) In protest of the USSR invasion of Afghanistan, American protesters at the Lake Placid Games opening ceremony hold various signs of protest against the Russians including a sign fostering boycott of the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympic Games. (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Government is ‘putting safety of public at risk’ with lack of adequate Brexit plan

Liz Truss (right) and James Brokenshire (2nd right) arrive for the launch of Boris Johnson's campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The pitfalls of hiring yes-men in government

Chris Grayling MP. (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Most Read

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Ann Widdecombe proposes shopping hour for face mask protesters

Brexit Party general election candidate Ann Widdecombe says she was made an offer in exchange for standing down. Picture: BBC

Far-right Brexit advocate Tommy Robinson is making plans to move to Spain

Tommy Robinson takes part in a

Leave EU’s vow to cause ‘mayhem’ in New Zealand failing as Jacinda Ardern on track for election victory

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference. (Photo by Diego OPATOWSKI / AFP)

Brexiteers express alarm that they may ‘only get 60% of their demands from EU’

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

Why I’ve instructed lawyers to investigate Dominic Cummings

Nazir Afzal is a notable former prosecutor whose brother died during the pandemic. Picture: Steve Morgan

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.