Politicians call for Dominic Cummings to resign for flouting lockdown rules

Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings on Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the prime minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home.

Sir Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, has called for Cummings to quit over the allegations.

He said: “Millions of people have made incredible sacrifices over the past three months to do their bit to stop the coronavirus. They have been forced to cancel their normal daily lives as well as important family gatherings like weddings. Many have had to witness the funerals of loved ones through video conference. “They expect senior members of the prime minister’s office to stay home too. “If Dominic Cummings has broken the guidelines he will have to resign, it is as simple as that.” Labour, meanwhile, said No 10 needed to issue a “very swift explanation” about what went on.

A spokesman for the party said: “If accurate, the prime minister’s chief adviser appears to have breached the lockdown rules.

“The government’s guidance was very clear: stay at home and no non-essential travel.

“The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another rule for Dominic Cummings.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP said the aide’s position was “completely untenable”.

“He must resign or be sacked,” he added.

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville-Roberts wrote: "Rule No 1 in a pandemic: infection is spread by people travelling between communities.

"Dominic Cummings must resign or be dismissed from post."

“Dominic Cummings must resign or be dismissed from post.”

Away from politics, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan joined the calls.

“Are you f*cking kidding me????? Cummings should resign immediately or be fired,” he wrote on Twitter.

But friends of Cummings suggested he would be going nowhere.

Close friends of his told the PA news agency: “He isn’t remotely bothered by this story, it’s more fake news from the Guardian.

“There is zero chance of him resigning.”

Cabinet ministers have previously supported the decision of those involved in the government’s response to Covid-19 resigning after disobeying the lockdown.

