Dominic Cummings goaded by journalists after he tells media and Remainers 'you f**ked it up'

The prime ministers special adviser was goaded by journalists and Downing Street photographers as he returned to Number 10 after telling the UK media they f**ked up the general election. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The prime minister's special adviser was goaded by journalists and Downing Street photographers as he returned to Number 10 after telling the UK media they 'f**ked up' the general election.

Dominic Cummings, the 'mastermind' behind the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, had reportedly stepped down from his position as special adviser during the election campaign as civil servants are supposed to.

Now, on his first day back as an adviser to Boris Johnson, Cummings has poured scorn on Remain voters and the media for their attitude this campaign.

He was then laughed at and goaded by Downing Street journalists as he entered Number 10 for his first day back on the job.

Cummings had told the PA on Friday morning that "educated Remainer campaigner types" failed to read the mood of the country.

He added that opponents of Brexit had "f**ked it up even more".

Following the Conservative majority, Cummings said London-based politicians and journalists who continued to resist Britain's EU withdrawal should now reflect on their mistakes.

Asked if he could take any credit for the election result, Cummings said: "No, not at all.

"After the shock of the referendum, MPs and journalists should have taken a deep breath and had a lot of self-reflection of why they misunderstood what was going on in the country, but instead a lot of people just doubled down on their own ideas and f***** it up even more. That's why something like this happens against expectations."

He was then goaded by the media as he returned to Downing Street, with some photographers shouting "We're behind you", "How are you feeling Mr Cummings?" and "thumbs up, thumbs down, Dominic?"

As he is finally let in to Downing Street, the journalists are heard laughing at the civil servant.

Cummings had also told the PA that: "All these better than average educated Remainer campaigner types who have waved around for eight weeks, for the last four months and didn't understand what was going on and didn't understand they were driving everyone mad."

Cummings added: "Hopefully now they'll learn because it's not good for the country, the whole dynamic to carry on.

"MPs need to reflect, the media needs to reflect and they need to realise that the conversations they have in London are a million miles away from reality."