Dominic Cummings heckled with calls of ‘resign’ and ‘shame’ as he heads home

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arriving at his north London home. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Footage posted on social media showed Dominic Cummings being heckled by a crowd of onlookers as he returned to his London home after Boris Johnson’s latest press briefing.

One woman could be heard shouting at Johnson’s senior aide: “My mum’s terrified, my dad’s had three shoulder operations... she won’t even entertain me in her garden with a tent.”

The woman, who was filming Cummings on her phone as she spoke, could then be heard telling him: “I’m a single parent. I’ve had no childcare since the beginning of this whole mess, not that I can afford to pay any child care.

Another shouted: “Would you recommend Barnard Castle for a day out?”

Cummings appeared not to respond to the heckling.

As he entered his home, shouts of “hypocrite”, “resign” and “shame” could be heard from the group, which did not appear to be associated with the assembled media.

Earlier Boris Johnson fronted the daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing to publicly back Cummings, saying he had “acted responsibly, legally and with integrity” by driving 260 miles to County Durham to isolate and that “any parent would frankly understand what he did”.

YouGov polling showed that a majority of the public believe he did break the rules, and more than half want him to resign.

A snap poll on Saturday found that 68% of Britons think Dominic Cummings broke coronavirus rules and 52% think he should step down from his job.

The survey of 3,707 adults, carried out on Saturday, showed just 28% think he should stay on, with 20% on the fence.