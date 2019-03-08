Dominic Cummings is setting himself up to be an invisible dictator

Dominic Cummings. Photograph: House of Commons. Archant

Readers give their opinions on Dominic Cummings, who has taken charge at 10 Downing Street.

I should love Dominic Cummings. By winning the 2016 referendum for Vote Leave, he has greatly advanced the cause of an independent Scotland. Even better, by advocating no-deal if the other 27 EU countries remain defiant to the demands of this Tory/DUP government - which they probably will - he has further strengthened it.

But I am a principled woman. I believe in democracy, in its purest form possible. And, like most Scots as well as other Brits, my democratic ideals include truth and accountability.

This is why I absolutely loathe Cummings. He cynically championed disinformation in the EU referendum campaign, and is in contempt of parliament for refusing to answer MPs' questions about it. And now, as Johnson's senior advisor, he is ideally placed to pull strings over government policy itself.

Cummings despises voters and politicians. For him, they are just tools for imposing on all of us the political future he has chosen for the UK, and from behind the scenes. In other words, to act as an invisible, would-be dictator.

Rebecca Brown

"Leaving the EU also requires the destruction of the normal Whitehall/Downing Street system and the development of new methods," wrote Dominic Cummings in a blog from October 2016. "A dysfunctional broken system is hardly likely to achieve the most complex UK government project since beating Nazi Germany".

Never mind the grotesque parallel between the racist, murderous war machine of Hitler's Third Reich and a peace-loving EU. What is exceptionally shocking is his demand to coldly annihilate our proven and widely copied civil service system in an insane Brexecution.

Now ensconced in the heart of government, this unelected guy was exposed as the strategist behind Vote Leave's blitz of lies about the EU on Facebook. Their campaign of voters manipulation had Gove as its leader, Johnson its figurehead, and many present ministers were its members. They ALL shared in that disinformation.

Paul Smith

