Boris Johnson says ‘reasonable’ for Dominic Cummings to travel 264 miles during lockdown

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chief political advisor Dominic Cummings (R) have been criticised by Conservative MPs for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak; PA, Bancroft Media via Gerry Images Archant

Boris Johnson has defended his top aide for travelling 264 miles to Durham with his children during lockdown, despite the fact those around him had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Downing Street said Dominic Cummings believed he “behaved reasonably and legally” when travelling from his London home to Country Durham during the lockdown.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “Owing to his wife being infected with suspected coronavirus and the high likelihood that he would himself become unwell, it was essential for Dominic Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for.

“His sister and nieces had volunteered to help so he went to a house near to but separate from his extended family in case their help was needed.

You may also want to watch:

“His sister shopped for the family and left everything outside.

“At no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter, as is being reported.

“His actions were in line with coronavirus guidelines. Mr Cummings believes he behaved reasonably and legally.”

Some Tory MPs took to Twitter to defend Cummings after the Downing Street statement.

“Ill couple drive 260+ miles to ensure that their small child can be looked after properly. In some quarters this is regarded as crime of the century. Is this really the kind of country we are?” said Robert Halfon.

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove wrote: “Caring for your wife and child is not a crime.”